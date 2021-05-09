Mercedes masterstroke helps Hamilton deny Verstappen in Spain

Mercedes' British driver Lewis Hamilton celebrates on the podium after winning the Spanish Formula One Grand Prix

Mercedes' British driver Lewis Hamilton celebrates on the podium after winning the Spanish Formula One Grand Prix race at the Circuit de Catalunya on May 9, 2021 in Montmelo on the outskirts of Barcelona, Spain.

Photo credit: Javier Soriano | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • Hamilton moved on to 98 career wins after a surprise second change of tyres hoodwinked Red Bull to lift him 14 points clear of Verstappen in the drivers' standings
  • Hamilton had set off from pole for the 100th time but was beaten to the first corner by Verstappen, with Leclerc dishing out the same treatment on Bottas on turn two
  • Hamilton moved into second but there was no hint of team orders with Bottas forcing his teammate into full overtaking mode

