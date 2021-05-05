Meet tough Briton Campbell, the man checking Safari roads on foot

Iain Campbell is a nice British guy, Welsh to be precise.

He is the Clerk-of-Course of WRC Rally GB, who has been seconded to Kenya by the WRC Promoter, to help bring to speed the organisation of the Kenyan race to the required standards.

He is now a Kenyan, happy to lend a hand with his deep wealth of experience in the British round that defined the WRC, reaching dizzying heights in the Colin McRae versus Richard Burns rivalry that lit up the motorsport world.

The normal but worst part of it is that he is now a leg man, walking, and checking out the route after the riots of the Equator Rally which decimated, and humbled the best drivers in the region.

I pity the Welshman who does not know the Kenya we know. As a nomad, he is always on the move, now doing what our athletes do best -- pounding the earth with his feet.

He is walking the rally route, checking it on foot, not with a periscope. His verdict is important.

Manufacturers don't want to be denied a nice ride after travelling half the globe. They want a level playing field where thrilling speeds define racing on whatever terrain.

In a fit of excitement, he intimated to me that the Safari is the biggest thing that ever happened to his life.

Though hired to do the work, three years have made him, like all Brits, appreciate Kenya.

In tow is Dom Sanders, first here as a lad, clad in Safari cap, and like his generation, had a Walkman in the 199os.

He shared the device with some Masai boys who were, naturally, mesmerised with the gadget.

He, at 11 decided he wanted to return. And he did, as a man. Now is time to return the favour.

Like their forefathers before including the eccentric Lord Delamere, they are walking the talk in a very painful way, just like our athletes. Hitting the road on foot.

As in his book, American rookie writer Tobby Tanser, lived with Kenyans and learnt one thing.

Nobody trains harder than a Kenyan. The book titled, “Train hard, Win Easy, the Kenyan Way” should be their guide.

Tanser lived with the legend, John Ngugi, the five times World Cross Country champion who remains the last Kenyan to win the 5,000 metres Olympic gold.

Life in the Kenyan camp is Spartan. Campbell, who does not know the other nice side of Kenya, is now being subjected to the most physical endurance, not even Eliud Kipchoge would cope, I dare say.

Straight after Naivasha, he is trekking through the route on foot to access the now notorious Soysambu Conservancy.

The route, especially in Soysambu and Kedong are killer sections, wet or dry.In his company are Anwar Sidi and road contractor John Amwari, with Nazir Yakub, a man who fits in classroom lectures.

There are no roads now really, but roughly ploughed land, dug by the rally cars in the ARC Equator Rally two weeks ago.

Lord Delamere before him trekked in an oxen caravans, aided by native servants. Campbell is walking, albeit with back up from wild animals from a distance.

It is one of the most arduous treks with no human beings within eyesight for company, as resident buffaloes watch from a distance, menacingly so.

No worries though, alert Kenya Wildlife Service rangers safeguard the team as they work.The route survey is a never-ending excursion to recommend structural changes.

Never mind bed bugs, and all leeches ready to strike, the resident engineer Amwari can only make amends without GPRS, and all modern-day gismos. This is the old fashioned way.

Sidi, the Media Safety guy with Yakub and Clerk of Course Gurvir Babhra have worked hard on a route defined by the 2004 ARC Safari Rally winning navigator George Mwangi who in 2017/18 was sent out by Phineas Kimath, the WRC Safari Rally CEO, to start the "Journey into the unknown" minus facilitation.

Like his father, Mwangi wa Wairegi, one of the original African rally drivers, the job was done in readiness for the 2018 Safari before back up from Gurvir and co came. Many would ask why Soysambu and Kedong are important.

This is where, in a blink of an eye the race order can and does change. The stages are fast, smooth and attractive to the ordinary eye. Cars are let to fly unlike the killer Malewa, Hells Gate and Loldia sections where common sense dictates that you employ granny speed.

When Campbell is through with the route, the world of rallying will remember him.

For Anwar, Happy Birthday, and continue enjoying life in the sixth floor; 61 runs, with nine wickets in hand.