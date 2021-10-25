McRae Kimathi: The next big thing in motor racing

McRae Kimathi

President Uhuru Kenyatta and Kenyan driver McRae Kimathi bump elbows during the flag off ceremony for the World Rally Championship on June 24, 2021.

Photo credit: Cheboite Kigen | Nation Media Group

By  Peter Njenga

What you need to know:

  • Kimathi, a lanky lad, unassuming and a good listener has achieved a remarkable feat on Sunday by attaining a podium finish in a star-studded ARC event.
  • The only other black Kenyans who has achieved that in the history of the race are Patrick Njiru and the late Jonathan Toroitich.

Give me a boy, and I will return you a man, goes an old African adage. Sure as day and night, the Federation Internationale De I'Automobile (FIA) Rally Star Programme which was initiated shortly before the 2021 World Rally Championship Safari Rally, is doing just that.

