McRae Kimathi ready for ‘very fast’ Rally Poland

Kenya’s McRae Kimathi expects fast and furious action at this weekend’s Rally Poland which he wants to use to prepare for his next round of the Junior World Rally Championship (JWRC) in Estonia next month.

Kimathi, navigated by Mwangi Kioni, is the only African driver on the start-list of the three-day rally that starts at Mikołajki tomorrow evening with two days of competition on gravel roads lined up on Saturday and Sunday over 14 stages covering 188.10 kilometres.

“Poland is a great, beautiful country with nice weather,” Kimathi told Nation Sport yesterday from Poland where he’s driving a Ford Fiesta R3 car. “We had a test on Monday on very fast roads with smooth gravel. It’s going to be very challenging as it’s a high speed rally with lots of jumps which will be difficult for me.

“I plan to use this rally as a good platform for Rally Estonia, learn how to drive on these roads and have as much fun as possible,” he added.

Rally Estonia will be the seventh round of the World Rally Championship and will run from July 14 to 17 after the June 23-26 Safari Rally.

Kimathi will also compete in Greece’s Acropolis Rally from September 8 to 11 to crown his five-event 2022 JWRC circuit that also took him to Sweden, Croatia and Portugal.