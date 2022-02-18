McRae getting better, says snow instructor

John Haugland training McRae Kimathi on good driving at Bardola Hotel

John Haugland training McRae Kimathi on good driving at Bardola Hotel on February 17, 2022. The Kenyans were put on their paces at Dagali racing circuit in a Ford Fiesta.


Photo credit: Peter Njenga | Nation Media Group

By  Peter Njenga

What you need to know:

  • After covering the start of the East African Safari Classic Rally under 35-degree temperatures in Kenya’s Rift Valley, Peter Njenga dives to sub-zero Scandinavian temperatures to trace the path to greatness of Kenya’s young rally driver McRae Kimathi and navigator Mwangi Kioni in this blog that will run for the next few days:
  • WRC Promoter top executive Simon Larkin arrives to give the Kenyans moral support
  • To show the seriousness of this Junior World Rally Championship (WRC) campaign, M-Sport Poland convinced Priority One WRC driver Craig Breen to fine-tune the Kenyan lads here on how to control a car
  • Rally drivers eat small but nutritional food portions, and not hard stuff like ugali and choma which drains and fatigues the body with indigestion


I have never seen snow before. Nor have I ever missed the sight of soil and grass until now.  I’ve also not engaged with a world without pedestrians… some of the little things we take for granted.

