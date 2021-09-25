McLaren's Norris takes maiden pole at Russian Grand Prix

McLaren's British driver Lando Norris

McLaren's British driver Lando Norris celebrates taking the pole position after the qualifying session for the Formula One Russian Grand Prix at the Sochi Autodrom circuit in Sochi on September 25, 2021.

Photo credit: Yuri Kochetkov | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • Norris is joined on the front row by the Ferrari of Carlos Sainz with Lewis Hamilton starting on the second row in his latest attempt at reaching 100 wins
  • Hamilton was looking good for pole after topping the timesheets in Q1 and Q2, but he then suffered late drama with three minutes left of Q3 when he hit the pit wall
  • Max Verstappen, who leads Hamilton by five points ahead of this 15th round of the season, starts from the back of the grid due to an engine change penalty on his Red Bull

Sochi, Russia

