Maxine Wahome wins first all-female rally at Kasarani

Maxine Wahome and Safina Khan Sunday proved to be the best ladies crew after they won the first ever Ladies Rally in a Subaru Impreza at the Kasarani Race Circuit.

They beat renowned lady driver Tash Tundo, who was navigated by Chantal Young, by 13.1 seconds at the end of the competition.

The team of mother and daughter - Caroline Gatimu and Tinashe Gatimu finished in third place.

Lisa Christoffersen, the brain behind the Ladies Rally, finished in fourth position. She was navigated by Lillian Onduku.

Nine-year-old Kiana Rajput, the youngest female driver in the competition, finished in seventh place, while Stella Macharia, who had a small mishap after she rolled her Subaru Impreza, finished in the eight place.

The event, which had only eight official cars, attracted a large number of spectators. Phineas Kimathi, the CEO of the Safari Rally, and Jim Kahumbura, the Safari Rally Event Director, were among the leading officials who attended the competition.

‘’The presence of the large crowd showed there is lots of interest in the competition organised by the ladies for the ladies. I am impressed and happy,’’ Kimathi told Nation Sport.