Maxine Wahome: I was in an abusive relationship

The High Court Tuesday ruled that rally driver Maxine Wahome will remain in prison custody until it receives a pre-bail report before it can set a date to determine her bail application.

The case will be mentioned virtually on March 27, 2023.

Wahome is accused of attacking her 50-year-old boyfriend and fellow rally driver Asad Khan at their apartment in December last year.

Khan succumbed to injuries on his right ankle after a week in hospital.

During the bail application hearing at the Milimani Court, Maxine, through her lawyer Philip Murgor said she was in an abusive relationship with her late boyfriend Asad Khan.

"When the incident (murder) occurred she was going to pack her bags to leave the Khan's house," said Philip Murgor.

Murgor said Khan had violently abused her and ordered her to leave his house, adding that he was drunk, injured himself and bled profusely.

"The alcohol level in his blood was 201 and could have led to his death if he had an underlying issue,"added Murgor.

Murgor urged Justice Lilian Mutende to free her client on bond pledging that she will attend the trial religiously.

But the prosecution has opposed the bail plea saying she is a flight risk.

The DPP said Maxine has not provided any evidence showing that her three-year relationship with Asad had problems.

"I urge this court to dismiss as hot air that her relationship with Asad was rocky," the state prosecutor stated.