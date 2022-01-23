Major boost for Kenya as Safari Rally to stay on world circuit until 2026

By  Elias Makori

Editor (Sports), Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Amina noted that the WRC Safari Rally was the realisation of one of President Kenyatta’s pre-election pledges.
  • “The Safari Rally is one of the flagship projects of His Excellency Uhuru Kenyatta, the President of the Republic of Kenya, who played a key role in its return in 2021, after a 19-year hiatus; a promise that he pledged in 2013, and kept,” she said.

In Monaco

