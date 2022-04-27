Machakos introduces first ever Formula 1 Race Circuit

The first ever racing track capable of hosting a Formula One race was opened Wednesday in Machakos by the area Governor Alfred Mutua before large crowd.

The circuit will be used for multiple events including rally cross and motocross.

“I have loved motorsport ever since I was small child. With that in mind I thought a circuit in Machakos would really work for the people of Machakos and worldwide,” said Mutua.

The circuit is similar to the Formula One race tracks in Monaco, Singapore and Melbourne that are open to normal city traffic but can be closed and used for racing when necessary.

Its length is 4km of tarmac while the rally cross track is 1.8km that has a mixture of gravel and tarmac surface.

Former FIA leading official, Surinder Thatthi, who attended the opening ceremony, was clear about the next step that can be taken by the owners of the newest race track in Africa.

“They have to ask the F1 Promoter to get a date to run an event on the circuit. It is all about the Promoter’s agreement fees and the Circuit approval by the FIA. The fees is for the Promoter’s agreement in order to get a slot in the FIA F1 calendar,” Thatthi told Nation Sport.

“There is a lot of money in tourism and especially in sports and motorsports. It is not enough to dream and plan. It is vital to make dreams come true. My dream is to get that money to my people of Machakos,” said Mutua.

He added: “I want the people to run this show. Motorsports has lots of money and I need that money to come to our country.”

Apart from South Africa many years ago, there has been no official F1 track on the African continent.

The circuit is located in an expansive space next to the Machakos People’s Park.

Carl Tundo, the reigning Kenya National Rally Champion in addition to holding the African Rally Championship crown, is also involved as one of the leading organisers of events at the new circuit.

“We would like to start events to attract all sorts of rally enthusiasts especially in rallycross and other sprint events on the circuit. The Governor had invited me some six months ago to ask me of my opinion and plans for the immaculate circuit,” said Tundo.