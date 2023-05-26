Machakos hosts Autocross round

Twenty-eight drivers had entered the fifth round of the Kenya National Autocross Championship by Friday evening.

The round, hosted by Kenya Motor Sports Club, will be held at Machakos Peoples’ Park circuit.

Entries close on Saturday and include the father and son team of Charan and Rajveer Thatthy, Neel Gohil, Paramveer Singh, Gitau Munene, and Rahul Patel.

Others are Gurraj Singh, Amaan Ganatra, Assad Mughul, Imran Malik, Eric Bengi and Tuta Mionki.

Gohil won in Class One (2WD non-Trubo Buggy) and Class Two (2WD non-Turbo Car) in the fourth round held in Mombasa last month and is one driver to watch in Machakos on Sunday.

Each heat will consist of two laps. The Bambino and Pee Wee classes will run one lap.

The programme begins today with scrutineering of the speed machines followed by a lap of honour ahead of the main race, starting Sunday morning.

There will be no overnight parc ferme and all crews leave the scrutineering area with their vehicles after the inspection exercise.

The Clerk of the Course is John Kamau assisted by George Njoroge.