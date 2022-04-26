Little-known Navigator Tauseef going places

Relatively unknown navigator, Tauseef Khan has been hitting the right gears lately.

Tauseef is leading in the 2022 the Kenya National Rally Championship rankings and lies second in the African Rally Championships table.

Khan comes from a family that has been on the scene for many decades though he has just recently started navigating top drivers like Kiran Patel.

Navigating Kiran, the 34-year-old Tauseef has achieved great results in Kenya, Tanzania and Rwanda.

He has guided Kiran to three victories this season including winning the Equator Rally, a round of the 2022 African Rally Championship.

His other major results include winning Arusha Rally 2020 and Voi Rally last year, and placing eighth in last year’s WRC Safari Rally.

He also guided Kiran to a second place finish in the ARC Tanzania last year, and followed that up with another number two finish in the ARC Rwanda.

Looked up

Then things all looked up this year with back-to-back wins in the Kajiado, Nakuru and ARC Kenya rallies.

Tauseef has also navigated Alfir Khan, Munir Khan, Aakhif Virani, Farhaaz Khan and Amaanraj Rai.

Tauseef learned the art of navigating while assisting Alfir (his cousin) make pace notes while on the official reconnaissance in 2004.

“I would like to thank my uncle Tinu Khan for being my mentor. He has always been there to guide me throughout my rally career,” Tauseef told Nation Sport.

Tauseef added: “In the Khan family, I still have big shoes to fill as it’s a family full of champions. Tinu was an established navigator at the height of his rallying career. My uncle, Moody Khan, was also a good rally driver.