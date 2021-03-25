Hamilton and Mercedes face 'tough' Bahrain challenge

Lewis Hamilton

Winner Mercedes' British driver Lewis Hamilton holds his trophy as he celebrates on the podium after the Formula One Emilia Romagna Grand Prix at the Autodromo Internazionale Enzo e Dino Ferrari race track in Imola, Italy, on November 1, 2020.

Photo credit: Miguel Medina | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • As Wolff and Mercedes pledged to recover, chief rivals and – for some paddock observers – favourites Red Bull played down the potential of their dominant show in testing at the Bahrain International Circuit
  • Red Bull team chief Christian Horner went further by suggesting that it suited Mercedes to escape the spotlight
  • Mercedes won 13 of the 17 races in a Covid-19 affected season last year, Hamilton triumphing 11 times


Manama, Bahrain 

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.