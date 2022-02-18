Hamilton hungry for F1 return after title heartbreak

Lewis Hamilton

Second-placed Mercedes' British driver Lewis Hamilton reacts in the parc ferme of the Yas Marina Circuit after the Abu Dhabi Formula One Grand Prix on December 12, 2021. Max Verstappen became the first Dutchman ever to win the Formula One world championship title when he won a dramatic season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.
 

Photo credit: Andrej Isakovic | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • The British driver, 37, was speaking for the first time since he lost the championship in controversial circumstances to Max Verstappen in Abu Dhabi on December 12
  • Hamilton, speaking at the launch of the Mercedes car for the 2022 season -- and a day after Michael Masi was removed as F1 race director -- said he was still hungry for more success
  • Mercedes have reverted from black -- installed for the past two seasons in the fight against racism -- to their traditional silver colours for the new campaign

London

