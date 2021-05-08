'It's like my first' - Hamilton celebrates century of poles Barcelona

Mercedes' British driver Lewis Hamilton reacts after he clocked the fastest time in the qualifying session at the Circuit de Catalunya on May 8, 2021 in Montmelo on the outskirts of Barcelona ahead of the Spanish Formula One Grand Prix.


Photo credit: Emilio Morenatti | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • The Mercedes driver's latest milestone puts him 32 clear of Michael Schumacher in the all-time pole chart and leaves him in prime position to secure a record-extending 98th win in Sunday's race.
  • Alongside the 36-year-old Briton on the front row in Barcelona will be his Red Bull title rival Max Verstappen.

