Leo Varese targets back-to-back wins during Nakuru Rally

With 84 starts with his partner Kigo Kareithi, multiple 2WD Champion Leo Varese is leaving nothing to chance ahead of KNRC Nakuru Rally which starts at Mogotio Cultural Centre on Saturday.

The Sportpesa Rally team driver says that his 22nd career win in class in Il-Bisil during the season-opening Kenya Motor Sports Club (KMSC) Rally has motivated him to go for the coveted 2WD Championship title for the umpteenth time.

His round one victory in Bisil went down as his fourth in the Kenya Motor Sport's Club round after previous wins in 2008/2014 and 2017.

"We are now leading the Two Wheel Drive Championship and the essence going forward is to take as many points as possible. Kajiado has always been a favourable hunting ground, so let's see how it goes in Mogotio," said. He added, “Now I am getting a good feeling with the car and hopefully I will run most of the events. The initial plan was to do five but after the win in Kajiado, the plan is to run a full season, God willing. I fine tune the Auris every now and then and things seem to be getting better – especially in the Bisil stages, where I felt I had more reliability.”

Varese is the most successful two wheel drive competitor in recent times, having won Mombasa, RSC and Guru Nanak rounds twice, Nanyuki thrice and Eldoret once.

"It was always a great feeling winning in Kajiado last month and it is an honour increasing your stats on clubs' Roll of Honors." He said.

Karangatha is making a comeback since Nakuru 2017 after a stint in Autocross events.

"I was planning to participate in the clubman category of the rally. However, due to circumstances, we have to postpone the next clubman round which is set for May 21-22 May in Meru.

The 2022 KNRC season is sponsored by Kenya Breweries Limited through its flagship Whitecap Brand.

Meanwhile, Sam Karangatha has withdrawn from Nakuru Rally citing personal reasons.