Leo Varese targets back-to-back wins during Nakuru Rally

Leo Varese

Leo Varese (left) and Kigo Kareithi. They will be piloting a Toyota Auris 2WD in Mogotio this weekend.

Photo credit: Pool

By  Nation Reporter

With 84 starts with his partner Kigo Kareithi, multiple 2WD Champion Leo Varese is leaving nothing to chance ahead of KNRC Nakuru Rally which starts at Mogotio Cultural Centre on Saturday.

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.