Legendary rally driver Jim Heather-Hayes dies

Legendary Safari Rally driver, Jim Heather-Hayes is dead.

His wife Trish Heather-Hayes confirmed this to Nation Sport on Friday night.

“Jim was 75 years of age and suddenly passed away today at our home in Tsavo. We don’t know yet what caused the death. It is sad and tragic,” Trish told Nation Sport.

Considered as one of the greatest legends in the sport of rallying, Heather-Hayes was a well known rally driver at the height of his rallying career.

He tackled several Safari Rallies and finished quite a big number when the rally was considered one of the toughest rounds of the World Rally Championship series.

Heather-Hayes also played a major role when the Safari Rally was known as the Coronation Rally. He first tackled the Coronation Safari Rally in 1953 in a Morris Minor.

He tackled a few more events in rally cars such as the Mercedes Benz, Renault Fregate, BMW, Subaru Impreza, Toyota Celica Twincam Turbo and Nissan March. He was very much respected and supported by the Manufacturers Teams.

His best result was in the 1990 Safari Rally when he finished in the sixth overall position. He was regularly navigated by Anton Levitan in a Subaru Legacy.

He first tackled the real Safari Rally as a World Rally Championship event notably in 1984 when the event was sponsored by Marlboro and was part of the World Rally Championship series.

Former Member of the FIA, Surinder Thatthi also navigated Heather-Hayes in one of the Safari Rallies.

“Very sad to hear Jim Heather-Hayes has passed away. He was in Nakuru and Eldoret with us last week during the Mini Classic Rally. In 1987 I drove with him in the Safari and we finished 10th overall. A good rally driver. May he RIP,” Thatthi told Nation Sport.

Heather-Hayes also took part in Top Fry Rift Classic Rally when he finished 14th overall with Richard Heckle in a Mercedes Benz 450SLC.

After retiring actively from the major sport, he headed a group of Service Teams which looked at the interests of famous drivers like Marco Brighetti.

He helped Brighetti finish four Safari Rallies in the top-10 places when the rally was considered as the toughest and roughest event.

The event was then run for five days and went over 5800 kilometres across the nation. Crews visited over 98 Time Controls during the session.

With the help of Heather-Hayes, Brighetti drove a Daihatsu Charade to the 12th, 7th and 5th position respectively before driving a Subaru Impreza to the ninth position in the respective rounds of the Safari Rally. Brighetti was then navigated by Abdul Sidi.