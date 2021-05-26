Lee Kinyanjui: Nakuru ready to host Safari Rally

It is all systems go for the World Rally Championship Safari Rally as Nakuru County makes final preparations for the global event.

Nakuru Governor Lee Kinyanjui on Tuesday said that the county has already put in place necessary measures to ensure that the event is conducted successfully.

The preparations include improved security, public health safety as well as upgrading of the hospitality sector.

The governor further noted that the county seeks to capitalise on the event to boost its tourism sector by showcasing what it has to offer in terms of hospitality and other tourist attraction sites.

This, he said, will ensure that the guests not only enjoy the sport but also have an opportunity to tour and enjoy many other beautiful sceneries across the county.

Governor Kinyanjui explained that they are working with the local business community and other stakeholders in the hospitality industry to scale up their operations to ensure that they have the capacity to accommodate the guests expected to tour the area during the Safari Rally.

“It is our resolve to ensure we stage a world class event that will be long remembered by rally fans. We will work with tourism agencies, operators and players in the hospitality industry to showcase our diverse tourism attractions to the world,” said Kinyanjui in a statement after meeting with the rally officials at the county headquarters.

The sixth round of the WRC Safari Rally, which is coming back to Kenya after a 19-year hiatus, will take place from June 24-27 in Naivasha.

The event is expected to attract over 5000 guests which will be a major economic boost to the region’s hospitality sector which was badly affected by the Covid-19 pandemic.

WRC Safari CEO Phineas Kimathi, who had paid Kinyanjui a courtesy call, assured fans of a thrilling experience during the event.

Kimanthi said he is satisfied with the preparations done by the county especially in terms of public health and the hospitality sector.

He challenged the county to take advantage of the global event to maximise on all economic benefits that come with it to safeguard the well-being of the guests.

“This is a very huge event that is part of the 12 global events scheduled to happen this year, Kenya should seize the opportunity to tap the numerous opportunities it will bring to us,” said Kimanthi.