Lee Kinyanjui: Nakuru ready to host Safari Rally

WRC Safari Rally CEO Phineas Kimanthi addresses the press at KWS WRC Serivice Park on April 22, 2021 ahead of Africa Rally Championships to be held over the weekend.

Photo credit: Sila Kiplagat | Nation Media Group

By  Joseph Openda

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Kimanthi said he is satisfied with the preparations done by the county especially in terms of public health and the hospitality sector.
  • The sixth round of the WRC Safari Rally, which is coming back to Kenya after a 19-year hiatus, will take place from June 24-27 in Naivasha.

It is all systems go for the World Rally Championship Safari Rally as Nakuru County makes final preparations for the global event.

Editor's picks

More from Sports

  1. Kenya Morans draw Nigeria, Cote d'Ivoire in Afrobasket

  2. Bandari, Western Stima share spoils in Kisumu

  3. Ulinzi Stars edge Nzoia at Narok

  4. Homeboyz thrash Posta Rangers in four-goal thriller

  5. RB Leipzig defender Konate joins Liverpool

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.