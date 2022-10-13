Leading drivers fine-tune for Mombasa Rally

Drivers will conduct the official recce for the Mombasa Rally Friday morning ahead of racing on Saturday.

The Mombasa race is the seventh leg of the nine-round Kenya National Rally Championship (KNRC).

Drivers will be allowed to check the route of this KCB-sponsored rally between 8am and 4pm.

All three competitive stages — KWFT (38km), Mirima Wa Ndege (26.36km) and Jila (16.24km) — will be repeated to make up a competitive run of 161.30km.

he liaison distance is 116km while the total distance is 277.50km.

The main rally will be flagged off tomorrow at 8am at the Bamba Mwezamoyo School.

KNRC leading driver, Karan Patel, second-placed Jasmeet Chana and Raaji Bharij, who caused an upset in the Nanyuki Rally will be eyeing the overall crown in Mombasa on Saturday.

Watch out for Bharij driving a Minti Motorsport Skoda Fabia Rally2.

Maxine Wahome, navigated by Murage Waigwa, in a Subaru Impreza Group N, will be eager to test her mettle against Kenya’s rallying big boys.