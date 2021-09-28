Kris Bhanderi vows to seal Rotax Junior Max title in Nakuru

Rotax Junior Max leader Kris Bhanderi says the penultimate leg of the Kenya National Karting Championship in Nakuru could be the biggest moment of his racing career.Bhanderi, 15, will be going for his maiden career karting title at the Rift Valley Motor & Sports Club (RVMSC) Solai racetrack which hosts the season-closing double-header (round 9th and 10th) on Saturday and Sunday.Bhanderi will be looking to eclipse round 7 winner William Kim and second placed Myles Imbayi prior to major celebrations in Nakuru County.“I am aiming for my eighth victory on Solai asphalt this weekend and if I achieve that, I could have the title in the bag. This means that my participation in Round 10 may as well be a mere formality,” he said. Having taken some impressive scalps at Whistling Morans racetrack, Bhanderi is leaving nothing to chance during the Rift Valley challenge. “I practice twice a month at the Whistling Moran racetrack. I also work on my fitness with my personal trainer twice a week to ensure I am in the best possible shape well on time. Fitness makes me energetic to handle the kart better- so fingers crossed,” he added. “The essence is to drive safely and avoid unnecessary risks. If the championship plan doesn’t work out in Round 9, I will go for it in round 10. William Kim will be a tough nut to crack, as always. Myles is lying second in the championship but there is a three- year experience difference between us being his first season in Rotax Junior Max”The double-header is also expected to feature Cadet Comer Class leader Walt Alobo and his opponents Ethan Gitonga, Wandel Olendo and Charles Kahumbura. Alobo leads the Cadet Comer log with 709points followed by Gitonga on 700 and Olendo on 577.2021 Kenya National Karting Championships standing Cadet Comer Class (Engine 60cc Comer W60/04 or Zip comer 60 only)1 Walt Alobo 7092 Ethan Gitonga 7003 Wendel Olendo 5774 Charles Kahumbura 3015 Krrish Vadgama 2626 Jayden Sheth 93Cadet Iame Class (Engine 60cc Iame gazelle only)1 Shane Chandaria 2002 Krrish Vadgama DNE 0 3 Aarav Chandaria DNE Novice NoviceRotax Junior class (Engine Rotax FR125 Junior Max without restrictor; No power valve)1 Kris Bhanderi 7822 Myles Imbayi 6413 Maynuel Inonda 2284 William Kim 1885 Roshni Dudhiya 1786 Albert Kim l 168