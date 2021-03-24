KMSF warns against flouting Covid-19 rules ahead of Machakos rally

The Kenya Motor Sports Federation (KMSF) has come out strongly in defence of government-enforced Covid-19 protocols urging fans not to shift to lower gears in the fight against the coronavirus when the Kenya National Rally Championship moves to Machakos this Sunday.

Motorsports, like all other sporting events, was suspended in March last year by the government to contain the spread of the coronavirus which continues to claim lives.

Rally action resumed early this year.

In a statement on Tuesday, the federation said it fully supports the government's efforts to contain the rising numbers of Covid-19 cases and will play its role of the Citizen Social Responsibility.

In the statement signed by KMSF event director Jim Kahumbura, the federation warned against laxity in observing the Covid-19 protocols at its competitions.

“In-line with the government and FIA Covid-19 guidelines, the federation will not allow spectators in the Machakos Rally at the start/finish areas, and the entire rally route as a measure to discourage social gatherings,” the statement said.

“However, officials, team mechanics, sponsors, and the media will be allowed in their work stations.

“But they will be required to observe social distancing, hand hygiene, and wear face masks, and may be required to produce medical testing records.

“The KMSF/KMSC medical team will be at hand to ensure the above is followed.’’

KMSF is the national motorsports governing body mandated to oversee rallying, autocross, karting, and hill climb events by the government and the International Motorsport Federation (FIA).

These disciplines and especially the eight rounds counting towards the Kenya National Rally Championship (KNRC) are a huge crowd's pullers for people of all ages and walks of life.

Sunday’s rally in Machakos County is organised by Kenya Motor Sports Club (KMSC). The event will be heavily monitored in the manner it deals with the Covid-19 protocols.

The official programme will kick off with the reconnaissance of the route on Saturday while the scrutineering of the rally cars will performed on the same day at the KMSC club house in Nairobi’s South C.

Lisa Park will be the Rally Headquarters which will host the start, finish and the main Service Park of the KCB Bank-sponsored Machakos Rally.

Lisa Park (56 kilometres) and Kajiado (15.28kms) will be the two main stages which will be repeated during the course of the competition.

The total distance will be 154 kilometres of which 143 will be competitive. The official entry list will be released Friday.

After Machakos, the next event will be the Equator Rally, the opening round of the 2021 African Rally Championship to be staged from April 23 to 35.