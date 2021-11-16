KMSF names Appeals Board team

Kenya Airways CEO  Allan Kilavuka  (second left), WRC Safari Rally CEO Phineas Kimathi (centre) and FIA Rally Stars trainees Jeremy Wahome (left), Hamza Anwar (second right) and McRae Kimathi (right) during the national carrier’s sponsorship unveiling ceremony at the airlines’ headquarters in Nairobi on June 9, 2021.
 

Photo credit: Pool

By  Abdul Sidi

What you need to know:

  • He was the chairman of the stewards in the 2021 Africa Rally Championship (ARC) Zambia recently. He has also been trained abroad by the FIA on motorsports matters.
  • Mwangi became the first black indigenous navigator to win the Safari Rally during the ARC days on the events 54th edition where he guided Azar Anwar to the momentous feat.

World Rally Championship (WRC) Safari Rally legend Glen Edmunds, veteran navigator George Mwangi and lawyer James Gichuru, an expert in commercial and sports law, have been appointed to the newly constituted Kenya Motor Sport Federation (KMSF) Appeals Board.

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.