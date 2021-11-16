KMSF names Appeals Board team

World Rally Championship (WRC) Safari Rally legend Glen Edmunds, veteran navigator George Mwangi and lawyer James Gichuru, an expert in commercial and sports law, have been appointed to the newly constituted Kenya Motor Sport Federation (KMSF) Appeals Board.

The board is expected to streamline the sport in the wake of renewed local and international interest motor racing following the reinstatement of the Safari Rally back to the WRC calendar.

KMSF Chairman Phineas Kimathi, who also serves as the WRC Safari Rally chief executive officer, said the Appeals Board will serve for the next one year.

Kimathi said that the board was formed in accordance with Article 15.1.1-15.3.2 of the FIA International Sporting Code which emphasises on fair play.

Wealth of experience

“In order to strengthen motor sports governance and comply with FIA statutes, and having consulted widely with the International Automobile Federation (FIA) office, I hereby appoint the Edmunds, Mwangi, and Gichuru to serve for the next one year,” said Kimathi.

“The Appeals Board will take up any pending disputes in the shortest time possible. We wish them the best and urge them to exercise the delegated authority in a just and fair way.”

Edmunds, one of the best competitors of his time, brings with him a vast wealth of rallying experience having served as a local coordinator for various works teams in the WRC Safari Rally.

Edmunds is a two-time ARC Safari Rally winner with Titch Philips in 2003 in South Coast and Des Page-Morris in 2005.

He has also served as the Mitsubishi Ralliart Europe Pre-event Test Driver and Local Coordinator for WRC Safari Rally from early 1990s to 2021.

Between 1986 and 1990, Edmunds served as Lancia Rally Team’s personal mechanic for Vic Preston, Jr.in the WRC Safari Rally.

Mwangi, on the other hand, is a seasoned navigator and organiser. He is currently the Deputy Clerk of the Course of WRC Safari Rally.

He was the chairman of the stewards in the 2021 Africa Rally Championship (ARC) Zambia recently. He has also been trained abroad by the FIA on motorsports matters.