Kimathi, Wahome, Anwar race after Tanzania honours

Three young Kenyan drivers toughened by the recent World Rally championships Safari Rally are crossing borders to chase for fame and fortune.

McRae Kimathi, Jeremy Wahome and Hamza Anwar will race in the Africa Rally Championship (ARC) Tanzania round on Saturday and Sunday.

The trio will be racing under the FIA Rally Star programme, an initiative of the International Automobile Federation (FIA) which seeks to identify and fast-track careers of young drivers aged between 17-26 to become world-class racers by providing them with machines and opportunity to participate in selected World Rally Championship (WRC) rallies.

The young trio will be joined by top Kenyan drivers Carl Tundo and Karan Patel amongst others in the regional event.

The young drivers, who are sponsored by Safaricom and Kenya Airways, will be making their debuts in Tanzania giving their R3 Ford Fiestas a second outing after last month’s Safari Rally.

“I am thrilled at this opportunity because it is my first time to take part in the African Rally Championships. It is a new challenge but from the experience I gathered at WRC Safari Rally last month, I am confident that I will perform well,” said Wahome.

These drivers were amongst the youngest to feature in last month’s Safari Rally that made a comeback in Kenya after a 19-year absence.

Wahome finished in 16th position and Anwar in 25th while Kimathi retired at the final stage due to a mechanical problem.

This is the second time Anwar is taking part in the ARC after finishing fifth in the Kenyan round in April where Kimathi finished eighth. The three will once again be driving the M-Sport Fiesta Rally 3 sponsored by Safaricom and Kenya Airways.

“I appreciate the opportunity that Safaricom and Kenya Airways have given us to grow our talent. My aim is to keep on getting better and improving my results,” added Wahome.