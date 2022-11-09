Kimathi sets up task force to improve rally participation

Kenya Motor Sports Federation Chairman Phineas Kimathi has appointed a task force to look into ways of encouraging more participation in the Sport of Rallying.

The participation in the Kenya National Rally Championship and Club rallies has deteriorated tremendously in recent seasons.

The economic downfall in the past few years and the rising cost of living, calls for new initiatives to enable rally enthusiasts to continue participating.

In the recent past, rally sport has registered a decline in terms of entries.

The team appointed by Phineas Kimathi, the Chairman of the KMSF includes Carl Tundo, Roy Mackenzie, Gurvir Bhabra, John Kamau, Richard Onyonyi and Mwaura Njuguna as the Secretary.

Tundo is an experienced rally driver who has won titles in the Safari Rally, KNRC and African Rally Championship series.

Kimathi, the Chairman of the Kenya Motor Sports Federation and also ASN President, has long term focus on improving participation in rallying.

“The focus should be on our National and Club events with special emphasis on Kenya National Rally Championship. We need to review the current structure of KNRC and Club rallies that has led to low entries and come up with recommendations on the changes to the regulations to encourage participation,” explained Kimathi.

Kimathi added: “The Task Force should gather views from former and present rally drivers, officials as well affiliate clubs and compile a report to the Chairman in 21 days from the date of this communication.”

Kimathi further stated that the team should review the existing regulations and why they are a hindrance to the growth of the sport, and make recommendations on changes on regulations to encourage participation.

He also asked the team to recommend measures that would bring down the cost of participation in the sport.

Meanwhile, the Guru Nanak Rally will be organised by the Sikh Union Club of Nairobi on November 26-27. The route is expected to be around the Voi area.

The rally is set to stage one of the fiercest battle for the Overall Kenya National Rally Championship Crown.

Karan Patel, winner of the last seven rounds of the KBL-sponsored Kenya National Rally Championship series, is trailing Jasmeet Chana by a mere nine points with just the Sikh Union Club event left.