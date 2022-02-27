Kimathi, Mwangi finish fourth in FIA Junior WRC

Kenyan drivers McRae Kimathi, Mwangi Kioni arrive home Tuesday as the newest national heroes after conquering the Junior World Rally Championship Rally Sweden where they finished fourth.

At the same time, Kalle Rovanpera, 21, emulated his father Harri when he won the overall title of Rally Sweden Sunday.

Toyota’s Rovanpera finished 22 seconds ahead of Belgian Thierry Neuville in a Hyundai.

Another Finn in a Toyota, Esapekka Lappi, was third.

“I didn’t feel like celebrating much now,” said Rovanpera.

“It has been a really difficult week for the people in Ukraine and I hope they can find strength and hope in these difficult times," he said.

For the Kenyan duo who had never seen snow before, three days of a crash programme deep in the mountains of Dagala, Norway set them on their way to Umea Sweden excluding rare confidence.

Despite a few mishaps, they managed to fly the Kenyan national flag high.

Team boss Tapio Laukkanen, a former European champion, credited for sharpening many Kenyans like three-time Africa champion Manvir Baryan, was over the moon over the youngsters’ achievement.

He is looking forward to their next assignment in WRC Croatia Rally in April.

McRae, the son of Kenyan rally legend Phineas Kimathi, who is also the WRC Safari Rally chief executive officer, is a man with a purpose.

At only 16 years old, he vowed to become an international rally driver, and he has done it.

His meteoric rise is fabulous. Now his calendar is full. From Croatia, he will head to Portugal, Estonia and Greece.

Our tour of duty in WRC Rally Sweden was made possible by M-Sport Poland, Kenya Airways and Safaricom.

The Junior WRC Rally Sweden became a furious battle between Lauri Joona of Finland, and Jon Armstrong of Great Britain.

The Briton won with just 2.7 seconds. Armstrong and Joon dominated the race from the start. In the end, Armstrong won the juniors’ title, Joona came second, William Craighton was third and Kimathi fourth.

FIA JUNIOR WRC STANDINGS AFTER RALLY SWEDEN

Jon Armstrong 25 points

L Joona 18 points

W Creighton 15 points