Kimathi, Mwangi finish fourth in FIA Junior WRC

McRae Kimathi chooses tyres

McRae Kimathi (left) and his technical director, Tapio Laukkunen, makes his Pirelli tyre choice during service at the Rally Sweden Service Park on February 26, 2022.


Photo credit: Peter Njenga | Nation Media Group

By  Peter Njenga

What you need to know:

  • The Junior WRC Rally Sweden became a furious battle between Lauri Joona of Finland, and Jon Armstrong of Great Britain.
  • The Briton won with just 2.7 seconds. Armstrong and Joon dominated the race from the start.  In the end, Armstrong won the juniors’ title, Joona came second, William Craighton was third and Kimathi fourth.

Kenyan drivers McRae Kimathi, Mwangi Kioni arrive home Tuesday as the newest national heroes after conquering the Junior World Rally Championship Rally Sweden where they finished fourth.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.