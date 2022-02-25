Baptism of ice: Kimathi and Kioni survive Day One test

Kenyan youngster McRae Kimathi got a baptismal of ice on Day One of World Rally Championship Rally Sweden after going off the road and ploughing on a snow bank in the first stage.

Luckily, spectators came to their rescue by literally heaving the Ford Fiesta R3, losing 15 minutes.

It was a day of drama, which also saw Top Ford WRC P1 driver Craig Breen also crashing.

Kimathi returned to service at the M-Sport paddock tired but undeterred. “We flew out, lost time putting us fourth in our group. It was a hair-raising scare,” said Kimathi.

He has been supplied with 22 tyres for the rally by Pirelli, free First Class tickets by Kenya Airways and a rally car supported by top technical people.

“Another new experience of night driving awaits us tonight (last night). I have never driven at night. Hopefully we won’t have to be dug out,” Kimathi said.

M-Sport team boss Malcolm Wilson calmed the Kenyans. “This is a learning process. Take it easy up to the end,” said Wilson who is looking forward to returning to Kenya after 20 years.

“I love Kenya. I have fond memories. Our victories made good memories,” he said.

Wilson is also fond of Kimathi, who is named after the legendary driver Scotsman Colin McRae who won the WRC in 2002.

“I hope to see you guys on the podium of the Safari Rally soon,” Wilson told Kimathi and navigator Mwangi Kioni.

Despite his schedule, Wilson said he intends to compete in the East African Classic soon. “It’s a fantastic rally. It reminds me of my experience in the marathon Safari as a service team driver of Bjorn Waldergaard in the 80s and 90s. I used to do the entire route. I won’t mind doing it again,” Wilson said.

His magnanimity has seen the Kenyans enjoy similar services at the Ford paddock where we have been receiving free meals, unlimited access to all the drivers and pep talks.

Wilson missed last year’s WRC Safari Rally due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Kioni now knows the rigours of top-tier racing. The Kenyan duo has been sleeping for five hours in the last two weeks and are looking forward to a great finish.

They are now works drivers whose popularity is growing daily especially amongst Africans here.

On Friday I got a free bus ride for wearing an official badge when the bus driver, a Kenyan named Yusuf, waved me on.

“We are proud of you people. I feel very proud to see Kenyans here,” he told me while guiding me to the Covid testing centre.

Here the testing is done from the mouth.

Funny, people don’t care about Covid. No social distancing, wearing masks or even sanitising.