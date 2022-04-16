Kimathi, Kioni ready for the unknown in Croatia Rally

From the slippery and snowy World Rally Championship Rally Sweden to the mild all-tarmac WRC Croatia Rally, FIA Junior World Rally Championship contender McRae Kimathi has been thrown into the deep end, literally speaking.

Kimathi, and navigator Mwangi Kioni, who finished fourth in the February 24–27 Rally Sweden are focused on a podium finish in Croatia in the race that will run on April 21-24.

The Kenyan heroes want to build momentum after picking 12 points in Umea, Sweden.

The duo arrived in the Croatian capital Zagreb Saturday ahead of the recce on Sunday.

They will be driving a factory prepared Ford Fiesta before tackling the shakedown stage in Zagreb on Thursday — their first feel of real competition.

Kimathi, the reigning African Rally Championship (ARC) junior champion, will enter his name in history books as the second Kenyan to travel in the Northern Hemisphere for a rally on a tarmac surface. Karan Patel was the first when he competed in Spain in 2016.

“Croatia will be a new experience for us. It is going to be a full tarmac event. I have never driven on tarmac before, so it’s going to be exciting,” said Kimathi at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport on Friday night from Sky Priority lounge, courtesy of their sponsor Kenya Airways. He is also supported by Safaricom and M-Sport Poland.

“From what I have gathered, the rally route becomes really slippery when its wet, so this is something we will have to be very careful about,” said Kimathi.

“My friends in Europe have told me that it’s such a fast rally with lots of crests and quick corners. But we are planning something; we’ll have a test to give us a feeling of what the Rally3 feels like on tarmac setup.

Improved speed

“In all our WRC events, we will be travelling slightly earlier so that we can get some testing time from M-Sport Poland.

“They have been very kind with the pre-event programme to try and get us up to speed.”

Kimathi believes his driving skills are getting better and better by the day.

“I feel the pace has improved now. I’m okay mentally. The rally on snow in Sweden was interesting, it was a new surface and terrain. We had a small off in Sweden, but we managed to come back, thanks to the spectators. We also managed to get a very good finish and points to start the championship with,” he said.

Kimathi will renew rivalry with six other drivers; junior WRC leader Jon Armstrong of Great Britain, the Finland duo of Lauri Joona and Sami Pajari as well as William Creighton of Ireland. Pajari won the Series last year.

Croatia will mark the second rally of the year for the junior WRC. Seven crew have confirmed participation.

The rally is a real test for the drivers and machines, with fast and narrow roads. The Service Park is in Zagreb.