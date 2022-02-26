Kimathi, Kioni impress in tough leg one adventure

The marvel of McRae Kimathi's steep climb to the top of the Junior World Rally Championship Rally Sweden is as exhilarating as this article that was written at an altitude of 39,000 feet above sea level en route to Paris from Stockholm, Sweden.

The FIA and World Rally Championship (WRC) Promoter has provided modern channels of communication to track the progress of all drivers in the rally in which Kimathi is getting as much publicity as the top guns.

The new channel tracks all competitors, their results and quotes. Kimathi, the odd one out, is hogging quite a lot of limelight.

Scoopa is providing broadcast quality video clips of every stage he is finishing. Add that to a horde of freelance photojournalists’ images, and the whole drama becomes as vivid as the snow he is ploughing through.

It was a gamble to include Kimathi, navigated by Mwangi Kioni, and provide them with equal opportunity to tangle with rising rookies from across in the globe in the juniors’ championship.

Looking down on earth as we approached Paris was a familiar surface with brown patches, green vegetation and heart-warming sunshine reflecting the blues skies.

It was familiar territory detached from snow white covered land dotted by leafless less trees that we left behind.

McRae Kimathi (left) and his technical director, Tapio Laukkunen, makes his Pirelli tyre choice during service at the Rally Sweden Service Park on February 26, 2022.

Photo credit: Peter Njenga | Nation Media Group

Snow is calming, as well as ensnaring as Kimathi found out on Friday when he lost 15 minutes on the route stuck in snow until spectators pushed him back to firmer surface.

There was palpable concern from M-Sport Poland, the main UK-based top executives, Kenyans and the media.

Have they been backing the wrong horse, or were their expectations unwarranted? But Kimathi was unfazed. In fact, Craig Breen of the main Ford Team, had crashed out earlier.

"I’m more worried of night driving,” said Kimathi who is gunning for major titles.

And boy! Did he impress. Driving with purpose, calm and focus, Kimathi ended Day One to make history of sorts.

They are the first all black crew to finish a World Rally Championship leg one in history. This was followed by a collective feeling of deja vu. The gamble had paid off .