Kimathi, Kioni brave sub-zero lessons in world class driving

After 30 hours on air, train and road, Team Kenya finally arrived at destination: Dagala, high in the Nordic mountains, almost 300 kilometres from capital Oslo Thursday morning for a memorable experience - snow, ice and temperatures of minus five degrees Centigrade with the capacity to freeze any human being’s anatomy.

For the three of us - driver McRae Kimathi, co-driver Mwangi Kioni and yours truly - it’s a new world despite my extensive travels worldwide.

Kimathi and Kioni were received like visiting rock stars at the John Haugland Driving School in a remote village of 200 residents, served by one shop, the closest public toilet being three kilometres away.

A team of 22 engineers, mechanics, filming crew from M-Sport Poland and a gleaming Ford Fiesta R1 rally car waited for the Kenyan team.

Team Kenya are like the Jamaican bobsleigh team at 1988 Winter Olympics, immotalised in the Hollywood block buster movie, Cool Runnings.

The Jamaican team from the tropics had never seen snow. But it surprised the world with their show, going to the Olympics as heroes and returning to Kingston as bigger heroes.

Coincidentally, the Cool Runnings video was playing at Gate 2F at the Charles de Gaulle Airport before Team Kenya boarded their connecting flight to Oslo. “Man, we are like those guys,” said Kioni, pointing at the screen. “I have seen this movie before.”

Kimathi, Africa’s top young driver, is here, assisted by an armada of rally professionals.

He is now sharing the seat with M-Sport Ford’s World Rally Championship driver Craig Breen, fresh from a third place finish at the season-opening Monte Carlo Rally in Monaco.

The British Priority One WRC driver will mentor Kimathi at the John Haugland Rally School here today in a surprise gift from M-Sport Poland.

This is once in a lifetime experience, an opportunity to get accustomed to rubbing shoulders with the best for Kimathi in a long haul towards the apex.

Kimathi got feel of ice rallying on a frozen lake here in Ford Fiesta R3 under guidance of Norwegian instructor Haugland, and was watched by engineers from M-Sport Poland and a special filming crew Thursday as temperatures dipped to minus five.

Together with navigator Kioni, they are getting used to the inclement weather in Dagala.

“You can relieve yourself in the bushes but if you need a public toilet, it is three from the track,” remarked Haugland. “This is not a joke. Conditions here are tough, the approach very professional… nothing like in Kenya,” said Kimathi after the first session.

Haugland, a member of the 1991 WRC Safari Rally Nissan team, then swapped seats to show Kimathi how to brake while entering corners and exiting at high speed without dropping speed.

“He is good. We are working on the brakes. That is why he is here,” the trainer remarked.

Kimathi was allowed to do the third lap alone, at each halt engineers checking the car while mechanics did routine service.

He drove through live stages in the afternoon, and speeds started to show.

“The approach is nothing compared to Kenya. Us we rally for fun. To reach a professional level, one must change the mentality,” said Kimathi.

M-Sport and John Haugland have assembled a team of 22 for the two-day training sessions including a filming crew which will do a documentary.

Thursday’s action is available on all WRC social media platforms from today.. It will be shared with “Driving by Diversity”, a British group which promotes drivers of different diversity of which seven-time Formula One world champ Lewis Hamilton is a member.

“The car is equipped with all sorts monitoring equipment, including cameras to monitor the car’s performance and myself so that the engineers can understand,” said the 27-year-old Kenyan.

"They have corrected me on many things we take for granted like how to brake, maintain power and exit corners at highest speed possible.”

The day started with an engineer adjusting the seats position to fit the Kenyans.

“Many rally injuries start at the seat. The spine must not be upright, but slanting slightly backwards to absorb shock evenly. So this is what we are doing,” said Haugland, who trains over 50 students annually.

“Being a works driver is something else,” said Kioni. “It’s very serious. Personally, I have already changed my mentality.”

"What happens in Kenya is just guys having fun."

"Try as much as possible not to hit a snow bank. It will clog the radiator. And never stall on a section because of a driving error or you will lose time, as we observed."

The Kenyans are competing in Sweden under the Junior World Rally Championship (JWRC) after winning the Africa junior title.

There is also a lot of interest here in this year’s WRC Safari Rally.

Craig’s father Ray, who was part of the assembled cast to give the Kenyans company, said he booked his Naivasha hotel on Thursday, throwing in a wildlife Safari for himself, wife and another couple a week before the Safari.

All drivers in the JWRC will get similar training here ahead of WRC Rally Sweden in Umea, 600 kilometres north of the capital Stockholm, from February 23 to 27.

Training continues on Friday.