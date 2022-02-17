Kimathi, Kioni brave sub-zero lessons in world class driving

McRae Kimathi

Young McRae Kimathi (right) with ice racing instructor John Haugland in Dagala, Norway, on February 17, 2022.

Photo credit: Peter Njenga | Nation Media Group

By  Peter Njenga

What you need to know:

  • Kenyan star shares seat with top M-Sport Ford world rally driver Craig Breen

After 30 hours on air, train and road, Team Kenya finally arrived at destination: Dagala, high in the Nordic mountains, almost 300 kilometres from capital Oslo Thursday morning for a memorable experience - snow, ice and temperatures of minus five degrees Centigrade with the capacity to freeze any human being’s anatomy.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.