Kenyans ignore racist attack, stay focused on Rally Sweden

Wednesday evening was almost ruined by some evil persons who chose to attack McRae Kimathi on two prominent social media platforms with unwarranted racists remarks in a sport regarded as the second tier of motorsport after Formula One in respectability.

Africans are not known to compete at this level, and, therefore, there is a lot interest on Kimathi. But it's nothing to distract Kimathi who is very appreciative of support from M-Sport Poland and world media.

This is work of a coward, a filthy creature hiding under anonymity.

The first remark attracted nine responses before the FIA and WRC Promoter flagged them and reached out to the carrier company to delete the comments.

The FIA later issued a statement condemning this act of cowardice.

Kenyans on Twitter were pacing impatiently to work of these faceless people. This was nothing to Team Kenya, as the pair of Kimathi and navigator Mwangi Kioni, along with their supporting cast, shrugged this off.

After all, there is no driver, including world's best, who generated so much pre-event publicity than Kimathi in all leading media channels in Europe in the last 13 days. It all started in Norway on February 14. We have been together since.

M-Sport Poland has a filming crew following Kimathi and Kioni since for a documentary to immortalise their mission into the unknown.

Safari Rally CEO Phineas Kimathi, who is also Mcrae’s father, wisely decided to let the matter pass lest the team fall victims to a vicious, malicious tirade with faceless people.

Our rally debut had its little scary setbacks.

Kimathi and Mwangi were beneficiaries of a ploughed road by front runners through the 7.59-kilometre Klabbole Shakedown stage on a rainy morning which raised temperatures to 0 degrees.

Many of the Rally1 cars returned to service minus rear bumpers cleared the road for back markers.

Kimathi finished the first run but with difficulties after the intercom failed in the Ford Fiesta, cutting off communication with Kioni. Mechanics later corrected the mistake but they skipped the next run. "This is real university education, not a mock, real fire," said McRae from the M-Sport paddock.

"It really slowed us as I was driving by sight. This was like Safari Rally in a route with hidden ruts. I like it, though." Sorry I have digressed.

What was the day like? Fun and scary for me too. I took a cab after the rest of our delegation left early to catch the action.

I didn't have any identification, apart from the colour of my skin and Safaricom/ WRC Safari Kenya branded hood and jacket. The marshal selling tickets looked at me and waved me, sparing me the Sh5,000 ticket.

“Get in, I have so many of you in Safari jackets. Nice I may say," said the marshal.

The next stage was a hill climb following a narrow trail up to the top where locals had dug snow banks to light fire, eat sausages and enjoy the action in a snow covered forest.

My nose was running, tears from my eyes, with numb hands disorienting me. In a blink of an eye I missed a step and strayed off , my right foot hitting soft snow spit and I landed on hard surface two feet down.

Some good guys came to my rescue by pulling out. Not funny.

Yes. Forget what you see in movies. Snow is bad. It can trap and kill you.

All these tribulations were wiped away by the team awaiting us at M-Sport service bay at the service park.

Together with McRae's mother Jane Kimathi, Safina Hussein and team coach Tapio Laukkanen and Safari CEO Phineas Kimathi, we sampled first class hospitality.

I saw mechanics working on the R1, R2 and R3 cars under the same roof inside a godown.

We mingled before settling for a three course sumptuous meal before lunch break.

Time to see the media centre.

By all standards. We had a good centre in the Safari, and we will be better this year from what I have seen so far.

But our service park rocks.

Here is a trucks garage. The marshals here are the backbone of the event, just like ours.

Again much as the Kimathi racial slur hurts, Team Kenya is receiving good attention here.

Which is not bad being the odd one out of a crowd.

Kimathi, Kioni impress

Finnish youngster Kalle Rovanpera won the shakedown of Rally Sweden here Thursday as Kenyan McRae Kimathi produced a remarkable drive despite losing communication with his navigator Mwangi Kioni through a faulty intercom.

Mechanics rectified this, and the Kenyan duo are ready for rally proper today.

Rovanperä had an average speed of 135 kilometres per hour in his hybrid-powered Toyota Yaris Rally1.

He was fastest on the 7,59-kilometre Klabböle Shakedown, winning with the time three minutes, 22.400 seconds.

Ott Tänak (Hyundai i20 N Rally 1) was second with 3.22.700 and his teammate Thierry Neuville finished third, 0.8 seconds behind Rovanperä.

Takamoto Katsuta was fourth, and the M-Sport Ford duo of Craig Breen and Gus Greensmith fifth and sixth in their Puma Rally 1 cars.

The Rally Sweden-debutant Oliver Solberg registered the seventh fastest time in the Shakedown.

“After the second round, I just drove carefully to learn things about the car, but I hope the speed is there,” Solberg said.

On Friday morning, Rally Sweden kicks off with SS1 Kroksjö, with Kalle Rovanperä starting first.

“Winter rallies are always quite tricky and challenging, but my plan is always to go as fast as possible. Being the first car on the road could be a bit tricky, so let’s see what I can do tomorrow and then we take it from there,” Rovanperä said.

Andreas Mikkelsen (Toksport/Skoda Fabio), and Ole-Christian Veiby (Volkswagen Polo), made the WRC2-Shakedown an all-Norwegian affair, sharing the first place on 3.34.9. The Estonian Georg Linnamäe finished third.