Kenyans ignore racist attack, stay focused on Rally Sweden

McRae Kimathi

The M-Sport Ford Fiesta Rally3 car driven by Kenyans McRae Kimathi (left) and navigator Mwangi Kioni during shakedown at Rally Sweden on February 24, 2022.

Photo credit: Josito Gomez | Pool

By  Peter Njenga

What you need to know:

  • McRae Kimathi kicks off his Junior World Rally Championship career in Sweden, carrying the hopes of a nation. He dreams of emulating his hero and namesake, Colin McRae, the 2002 Safari Rally winner. Peter Njenga is at Rally Sweden and looks at Kimathi’s moment of glory
  • M-Sport Poland has a filming crew following Kimathi and Kioni since for a documentary to immortalise their mission into the unknown
  • Kimathi and Mwangi were beneficiaries of a ploughed road by front runners through the 7.59-kilometre Klabbole Shakedown stage on a rainy morning which raised temperatures to 0 degrees

Wednesday evening was almost ruined by some evil persons who chose to attack McRae Kimathi on two prominent social media platforms with unwarranted racists remarks in a sport regarded as the second tier of motorsport after Formula One in respectability.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.