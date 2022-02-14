Kenyan rally sensation Kimathi set for Rally of Sweden

McRae Kimathi leaves the country Monday night for Umea, Sweden to take part in round two of the FIA World Championship.

The boy is cool, ready to rumble, and gatecrash into the unknown in the Sweden Rally where temperatures will be as low as minus two degrees.

He will be navigated by Mwangi Waithaka, piloting a Toyota Yaris R3, a car worth two Prados to play with their peers in the world.

It will be an experience as he mixes with FIA world juniors. The Toyota Yaris is ready and Kimathi is shaking in anticipation, our pride.

Buoyed by his tenacity, and guided by his like minded navigator Mwangi Waithaka, only the best will emerge.

McRae, named after the famous Brit Colin McRae, has a bag to carry internationally, most importantly, Kenya Airways and Safaricom who are his main sponsors.

For McRae Kimathi, it is even worse. He is attempting something unknown by a Kenyan, save for Ian Duncan some years back in mild snow in the Rally of Britain.

Young Kimathi reminds me of Hollywood blockbuster movie, Cool Runnings, of the Jamaican Bobsled team.

They went to '88 Winter Olympics as rank outsiders. They left as heroes.

In the coming days, McRae and Waithaka will be subjected to a furious, unrelenting introduction to ice racing by Tapio Lauikunen, who shaped Africa champion Manvir Baryan and the Rai boys.

It will be fast and furious for the boys. They will be inside the Toyota Yaris WR2, a car you can't buy unless you wait for one year.

They will meet and mash with their peers.

Interestingly, Kamathi was never spoon fed. From crashing his old man's Subaru inside Kitusuru estate that caused a power outage, to learning from a dilapidated Subaru, the boy is just gelling fine.

Asked of what he thinks, he said: "We are well prepared, and MSport have given us a car. We couldn't been where we are without Kenya Airways and Safaricom. It's a go."

Kenya Airways has committed to fly the boys in a national project to make us shine and rise again.