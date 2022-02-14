Kenyan rally sensation Kimathi set for Rally of Sweden

Kenya Airways CEO Allan Kilavuka (third from left) is flanked by WRC Safari Rally CEO Phineas Kimathi (centre) when the two unveiled three youngsters, Hamza Anwar (third from right), McRae Kimathi (second from right) and Jeremy Wahome (second left) for the FIA Rally star program on June 9, 2021 at the national carrier’s headquarters. Kenya Airways will fly in the new hybrid rally cars for next year’s WRC Safari Rally.

  • Kenya Airways has committed to fly the boys in a national project to make us shine and rise again.
  • Mcrae is now our motorsport hero.

McRae Kimathi leaves the country Monday night for Umea, Sweden to take part in round two of the FIA World Championship.

