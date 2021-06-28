Kenyan rally drivers join ranks of celebrated names beamed on live TV

Kenya’ Onkar Rai navigated by Drew Sturrock steers his Volkswagen Polo

Kenya’ Onkar Rai navigated by Drew Sturrock steers his Volkswagen Polo during the SS17 stage of the 2021 Safari Rally Kenya at Loldia, Naivasha on June 27, 2021.

Photo credit: Pool | WRC

By  Peter Njenga

What you need to know:

  • Corporate sponsors have been giving motorsport a wide berth.
  • However, after the Safari Rally was guaranteed a spot in the WRC calendar for the next three years expectations are high that more drivers will be able to take part in motorsport, now confirmed by Kenyan fans as the number one sporting discipline in the country. 

With the exception of Patrick Njiru, Ian Duncan, and Jonathan Toroitich, no other Kenyan driver had been featured on global television first by the BBC and later ISC who were the FIA World Rally Championship (WRC) media rights holders between 1996 to 2002.

Editor's picks

More from Sports

  1. PRIME It’s official, Safari Rally will be back again, and again

  2. Three key battles in England's Euro 2020 clash with Germany

  3. Kenyan rally drivers join ranks of celebrated names beamed on live TV

  4. Uhuru's full speech during Safari Rally closing ceremony

  5. France eye Euro 2020 quarter-finals as Modric plots Spain downfall

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.