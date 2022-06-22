Kenyan rally driver Aakif Virani aiming for top three finish at WRC

The World Rally Championship (WRC) is back again and ready to give Kenyans another nostalgic experience.

The WRC Safari Rally has for decades been a much-loved, adventurous part of Kenya’s history, as Kenyans watch local and foreign drivers fight it out in an epic and grueling battle on long, dusty, rocky roads in picturesque scenery with wildlife freely roaming across the terrain.

It’s the only African round in the WRC calendar and one of a few global motor racing events that have historically taken place on the continent.

Most of the Kenyan drivers have set the base expectation of completing the event before eyeing higher finishes in the overall standings.

Among them is Aakif Virani who managed to finish fifth last year in the WRC Safari Rally competition in the WRC 3 category, terming it his proudest moment.

Kenyan rally driver Akif Virani during the interview on June 17, 2022.

Photo credit: Jeff Angote | Nation Media Group

Speaking to Nation.Africa before heading to Naivasha, Virani said that the desire to upstage the bigger names is there, admitting that there is a gulf in class between the foreign drivers and the local ones because the former are full-time professionals.

Co-driven by Amanraaj Rai, Aakif was crowned the 2021 Kenya Motorsport Personality of the Year during by beating his closest challenger Carl ‘Flash’ Tundo.

He is now aiming to finish in the top three this year.

“Last year’s event was tough,” he said. I was running fourth overall in the WRC 3 category, but I wanted push for the very crucial one minute time difference to secure myself a 10th spot in the overall standings, as the fouth place in my category was already secured. I pushed myself too far and ended up crushing into a ditch and getting stuck for a whole 35 minutes.”

“Needless to say, I lost the overall standing I was aiming for as well as pushed my category 3 place down to fifth. Don’t get me wrong, some risk is required, but not all risks are necessary. Would I do it again though? Possibly so. Lesson learnt here is to weigh your pros and cons, push yourself as much as possible, but always be cautious enough so as not to throw away the entire race.”

Kenyan rally driver Akif Virani during the interview on June 17, 2022. Photo credit: Jeff Angote | Nation Media Group

The Skoda Fabia-R5 driver, who is this year again be carrying the Enashipia Resort & Spa banner, says that to get mentally prepared for a race, he starts by doing a few simple things.

“The first and most important is saying a prayer. Secondly, I meditate for a bit and have a soft drink or some water. Then I get comfortable with my surrounding, focus on the circuit, relax myself and give it a shot!”

It will not be an easy race as the pair will face tough competition from Škoda Fabia Rally2 driver Kajetan Kajetanowicz who tops the WRC2 entry list on his Safari Rally Kenya debut.

He is the highest-placed championship contender on the eight-car entry and, with front runners including Andreas Mikkelsen and Yohan Rossel absent, a strong result could move the former European champion into the championship lead.

Kajetanowicz successfully completed a test session earlier this week and is well aware of the huge challenge that lies ahead. While that test took place in dry conditions, thunderstorms are expected throughout the rally.

Sean Johnston also makes his Safari debut with a Saintéloc-prepared Citroën C3 Rally2. The 31-year-old will be hunting for his maiden WRC2 podium alongside co-driver Alex Kihurani, whose father hails from Kenya.

Martin Prokop fields his trusty Ford Fiesta Rally2 after crashing heavily on this event last season, while Fabia pilot Gaurav Gill returns to the series for the first time since Rally Turkey in 2019.

Rounding off the field is Zambia’s Leroy Gomes who is the only other non-Kenyan driver on the entry and will be co-driven by his wife Urshlla in a first-generation Fiesta R5. Last year’s WRC3 runner-up Karan Patel also drives a similar machine.

Kenyan president Uhuru Kenyatta will flag competitors away from the Nairobi start on Thursday at midday.

Ahead lie 19 gruelling special stages around Lakes Naivasha and Elmenteita covering 363.44km before Sunday afternoon’s finish in Naivasha.