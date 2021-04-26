Kenya’s Carl ‘Flash’ Tundo cruises to ARC Equator Rally victory

Carl Tundo (right) and Navigator Tim Jessop celebrate after winning the Equator African Rally Championship on April 25, 2021 at KWS institute in Naivasha.

Photo credit: Sila Kiplagat | Nation Media Group

By  Abdul Sidi

What you need to know:

  • This year’s rebirth comes hot on the heels of the recent Covid-19 containment rules and a government ban of sporting activities.  
  • All Covid-19 protocols were well followed in the running of the Equator Rally. 
  • There were two specific areas, the High Density and Low Density Zones, where only certain persons are allowed to stay in or visit.


Carl Tundo outclassed his rivals to win the Equator Rally by one of the biggest margins in the history of the competition.  

Editor's picks

More from Sports

  1. Henry, Shearer inducted into Premier League Hall of Fame

  2. Rotich, Kinyamal ready to rumble at World Relays

  3. AK seeks Sh15m for camps ahead of World U-20

  4. First Arab woman basketball referee to stand tall at Olympics

  5. Mwendwa: League may resume in June

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.