Kenya’s Karan Patel maintains African rally charge

Karan Patel is on his way to another victory in the African Rally Championship (ARC) after adding another win to his record in the Burundi Rally.

Navigated by his regular co-driver Tauseef Khan, the Kenyan driver cruised to victory of the Burundi Rally – the fifth round of the 2023 ARC series - last weekend.

Full results: 1. Karan Patel/Tauseef Khan (Ford Fiesta), 2. Yasin Nassir/Ali Katumba (Ford Fiesta), 3. Jas Mangat/Joseph Kamya (Mitsubishi Lancer Ev10), 4. Innocent Bwamiki/Hamza Lwanga (Mistsubishi Lancer Evo10), 5. Prince Charles/Shameer Yusuf (Mitsubisji Lancer Evo10)

The 2023 ARC leaderboard after the Burundi Rally is: 1. Yasin Nasser 78pts, 2. Jade Mangat 63, 3. Karan Patel 60, 4. Innocent Bwamiki 38, 5. Rio Smith 24

*****

Eric Bengi, a well-known Kenya National Rally Championship driver, leads the 4WD Turbo Class of the 2023 Autocross Championships while his son, Allan Bengi, tops the Peewee Class of the series.

The latest round of the autocross championship was held in Nanyuki last week.

The standings so far:

4WD Turbo Class: 1. Eric Bengi 108, 2. Caroline Gatimu 32, 3. Gideon Kimani 32;

2WD Non Turbo Buggy Class: 1. Neel Gohil 137, 2. Fahim Abdul Malik 90, 3. Ibrahim Mughal 72;

2WD Non Turbo Car Class: 1. Neel Gohil 139, 2. Amaan Ganatra 132, 3. Stephen Mboci 75;

2WD Turbo Buggy Class: 1. Azaad Manji 117, 2.Qahir Rahim 99, 3. Brendan Nganga 96;

4WD Non Turbo Class: 1. Jose Sardinha 57, 2. Abid Ganatra 22;

Open Class: 1. John Kadivane 315, 2. Ishmael Azeli 83, 3. Evans Kavisi 64;

Bambino Class: 1. Gitau Munene 134, 2. Eann Bengi 120, 3. John Jessel 15;

Junior Non Turbo Class: 1. Karanveer Singh 123, 2. Cheche Ababu 71, 3. Yuvraj Rajput 22;

Peewee Class: 1. Allan Bengi 122, 2. Raniva Jessel 17

*****

Rallying in Kenya is under regulations which should be followed by all competitors and service crews.

The maximum speed allowed on the competitive sections during reconnaissance is 80 kilometres per hour.

Any speeding offences can be reported to the stewards.

In order to access refueling zones, team personnel must wear trousers, long sleeved tops, closed shoes, balaclava and gloves.

Only two members of each crew may access the Refuel Zone while the car may be pushed out of the Refuel Zone by the crew, the two team members or the officials without incurring a penalty.

Competing crews must wear overalls, balaclavas, socks and shoes which must be homologated by FIA.

Drivers can take off the gloves in the liaison section while it is mandatory for both the driver and navigator to remain belted throughout the competition while in the rally car is in motion (with the exception of when the vehicle refueling).

*****

The Kenya National Rally Championship is divided into the following classes:

Overall Kenya National Championship for Drivers and Co-Driver;

Rally 2 Championship for Drivers and Co-Drivers;

Rally 3 Championship for Drivers and Co-Drivers;

Group N Championship for Drivers and Co-Drivers;

Group B13 Championship for Drivers and Co-Drivers;

Group S Championship for Drivers and Co-Drivers;

Group S-Plus Championship for Drivers and Co-Drivers;

SPV Championship for Drivers and Co-Drivers;

2-Wheel Drive Championship for Drivers and Co-Drivers;

Classic Car Championship for Drivers and Co-Drivers;

T4 Cross Country Cars (SSV/UTV) for Drivers and Co-drivers;

Rally Raid Proto Class for Drivers and Co-Drivers;

Junior Championship for Drivers and Co-Drivers

*****

The total length of the 2023 East African Safari Classic Rally route will be approximately 4,000 kilometres to be run over a duration of nine days.

According to the Clerk of the Course, Renzo Bernardi, the total competitive stage distance will be approximately 2,100 kilometres while the transport section distance will be nearly 1,900 kilometres.