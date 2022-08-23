Kenya encouraged by fourth place at Africa Championship

In Kampala

Despite sending a small team to the FIM Africa Motocross of African Nations 2022 competition in Uganda last weekend, Kenya finished fourth overall, drawing a lot of positives in the process.

Rolf Kihara, the only Kenyan rider entered into the MX1 category for championships, came home fourth behind South Africa’s Jayden Proctor, Zambia’s Scott Keygate and Uganda’s Alestair Arthur Blick at Victoria Raceway Park in Garuga.

In the end, Kihara’s performance fetched 39 points as Kenya garnered 346 in total to finish fourth at the championship.

The track required a quick switch of notes. First, the track was wet, muddy and slippery during the two practice runs and some parts of the first heat when competition started.

The start was fast and furious for the top two and despite a commendable one minute, 47 seconds in the second lap, Kihara could not bridge the gap and missed the podium by one position.

“The first heat was ok and helped me judge where I am at,” Kihara said after the heat which he was confident of a top five finish, and he did achieve that in the end.

Proctor and Heygate were too fast for the rest of the field and managed to take position one and two while Uganda’s captain Alestair Blick completed the podium.

“They are pretty fast and you have a Ugandan (Alestair Arthur Blick) in there riding on his home track,” Kihara noted.

South Africa dominated the different classes and won four of the seven categories while Zambia won two.

Uganda’s Gift Ssebuguzi, in the MX Lites, was the only African champion from East Africa at the championship.

There was improvement for Team Kenya at the event having finished fifth in Zimbabwe three years ago.

Kenya captain Alex Kandie led the side from the front by collecting the most points and finishing on the podium in his MX 125cc category.

He garnered 45 points and was only beaten by Breece Romans of South Africa.

“I started off badly on Saturday but improved on Sunday,” Kandie said after his final heat.

He finished second in the last two heats of the event to get onto the podium.

“The experience is good for us as a team. I'm sure we will all be better after this.”

Natalie Cherono was the other Kenyan rider who put up a strong performance by finishing fourth and collecting 39 points.

The 14-year old, riding an 85cc bike, much smaller than the rest of the bikes in her class. She finished fourth in every heat. Ivanca Yongo, the other Kenyan in the same race, came eighth overall.

In the MX 65cc, nine-year old Storm Armstrong-Ogwapit was the only girl in the race and finished 23rd. For her, it was all about the experience.

“It was overwhelming because it’s my first time to race outside Kenya,” she said after her race. The track was quite muddy and I struggled to adapt,” she said.