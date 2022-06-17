Kenya Airways offers Sh20m worth of tickets for FIA Rally Star drivers

Kenya Airways will be flying the FIA Rally Star programme drivers to all destinations they will be competing at for the next three years, the airline’s chief executive officer Allan Kilavuka announced Friday when he presented the young drivers with Sh20 million worth of free air tickets.

The airline extended this contract from last year when it facilitated air travel for the team composed of McRae Kimathi, Jeremy Wahome and Hamza Anwar.

Kimathi and his navigator Mwangi Kioni, accompanied by their support team, have travelled to the Sweden, Croatia and Portugal rounds of the World Rally Championship as well as Poland's European Championship event this year.

McRae Kimathi (left) and his co driver Mwangi Kioni during the joint sponsorship launch of Safaricom PLC and Kenya Airways towards WRC Safari Rally at Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani on June 17, 2022. Photo credit: Sila Kiplagat | Nation Media Group

They are due to complete their Junior World Rally Championship tour in Estonia and Greece after the WRC Safari Rally.

Kilavuka said the airline is proud to be part of motorsport’s revival and at the end of the year, all the three drivers, and new recruit Maxine Wahome, will be rewarded with a Business Class ticket each to any destination of their choice where the airline flies to as an incentive.

“I'm also very proud that we can put our best foot forward. We want to be part of history. We know that through this kind of sponsorship, we also get a lot as we generate a lot of interest in this brand (WRC Safari Rally), and in Kenya," he said. “So as ambassadors of Kenya, in terms of our branding, we are really, really proud to be associated with WRC and particularly with this program.

“I'd like to acknowledge the support that we have received as Kenya Airways from the government of Kenya and other stakeholders as we continue in our quest for socio-economic development across Africa as well as Kenya towards the path of recovery,” he added.

Sports CS Amina Mohamed enjoys a ride on a rally car driven by Jeremy Wahome during the joint sponsorship launch of Safaricom PLC and Kenya Airways towards WRC Safari Rally at Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani on June 17, 2022.

Photo credit: Sila Kiplagat | Nation Media Group

"What I would like to do is to wish you the very best and every success, particularly in the WRC Safari rally. Fly high, we will cheer you. I will be in Naivasha myself all the way and we'll be waiting for you at the finish line to congratulate you.”

Kimathi thanked the airline for helping him actualise his dream of becoming a top driver in the European circuit.

From left: Kenyan rally drivers McRae Kimathi,Jeremy Wahome, Hamza Anwar and Maxine Wahome during the joint sponsorship launch of Safaricom PLC and Kenya Airways towards WRC Safari Rally at Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani on June 17, 2022.

Photo credit: Sila Kiplagat | Nation Media Group

Meanwhile, the FIA Rally Star programme coach Tapio Laukinen from Finland said the team starts intense training Saturday in Lukenya with one eye on avoiding damaging the cars.

"We can't say that we are ready. We will see," said the former Europen rally champion.