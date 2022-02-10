Stunt driver Block snatches early lead in East African Classic Rally

Day One leader Ken Block navigated by Alex Galsomino racing on a Porsche 911 competes in the 10th Edition of East African Safari Classic Rally in Naivasha on February 10, 2022.

Photo credit: Anwar Sidi | Nation Media Group

By  Peter Njenga

What you need to know:

  • Block, navigated by Italian Alex Gelsominto in a Porsche 911, took it easy in the first stage, finishing second in stage one, Eburru/Elmentaita, but gradually found his groove in the next two stages
  • Kenya’s Baldev Chager navigated by Briton Drew Sturrock was third in another Porsche 1:39.1 minutes
  • The Safari had its shares of spills, thrills, and near misses including the first stage when Frank Tundo, navigated by Speedy Tundo, slid through a corner and rolled the Triumph into a ditch

Ken Block surprised fellow competitors when he took the lead on the first day of action in the 10th East African Classic Safari Rally with a show that impressed spectators but not a local at the Kabarnet/Eldama Ravine junction who cautioned him to slow down and “respect the roads”.

