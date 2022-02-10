Stunt driver Block snatches early lead in East African Classic Rally

Ken Block surprised fellow competitors when he took the lead on the first day of action in the 10th East African Classic Safari Rally with a show that impressed spectators but not a local at the Kabarnet/Eldama Ravine junction who cautioned him to slow down and “respect the roads”.

Shaking his head, still dazed by Block’s car control skills and thrilling turn of speed, the geezer, a road accident victim, said in Kiswahili; Nyinyi watu wa Safari Rally ambia huyu jamaa angeenda Mbinguni. Anarusha gari bwana, 160kph, 180kph na wajukuu bado hawako. Apana… Hii barabara ukiiharakisha itakuharakisha. (You Safari Rally people tell that guy he could have gone to heaven. He is ‘flying’ the car at 160kph, 180kph while he still has no grandchildren. No, no. If you rush on the road it will rush you).

Removing his faded baseball cap to show the scars he got from a road accident and still shaking his head, he added that they were a testament “of the fury of a road”.

Day One leader Ken Block navigated by Alex Galsomino racing on a Porsche 911 competes in the 10th Edition of East African Safari Classic Rally in Naivasha on February 10, 2022.

Photo credit: Sila Kiplagat | Nation Media Group

Block, navigated by Italian Alex Gelsominto in a Porsche 911, took it easy in the first stage, finishing second in stage one, Eburru/Elmentaita, but gradually found his groove in the next two stages, maintaining second in Porror/Kipsaos behind Kenyan Lee Rose before storming into the lead to finish Nyaru/Kaptagich in 1 hour 2 minutes 4.5 seconds from an average speed of 72kph, actually hitting 160kph in straights as indicated by our man.

He emerged from Emining with an overall lead of 51.4 seconds faster with a cumulative time of 2:35,52.7 ahead of second-placed Kris Rosenberger and Nicola Beilcher in a similar car.

Kris Rosenberger navigated by Nicola Bleicher racing on a Porsche 911 compete in the 10th Edition of East African Safari Classic Rally in Naivasha on February 10, 2022.

Photo credit: Sila Kiplagat | Nation Media Group

Kenya’s Baldev Chager navigated by Briton Drew Sturrock was third in another Porsche 1:39.1 minutes.

Block was very conservative with words at the end of leg one at Woodlands Hotel, Nakuru.

“I am trying to have a top 10 finish. The rally has very challenging roads. It is quite difficult,” he said.

“I have never done gravel rallies. It is a new experience. But I did better than my expectation. It is a long rally, longer than the entire USA rally championship.”

The Safari had its shares of spills, thrills, and near misses including the first stage when Frank Tundo, navigated by Speedy Tundo, slid through a corner and rolled the Triumph into a ditch.

“I landed on my back. We lost five minutes. It was a nightmare. And the rest was really good, though rough,” said Tundo.

Frank Tundo navigated by Speedy Tundo racing on a Truimph TR7 are rescued by fans in the 10th edition of East African Safari Classic Rally in Naivasha on February 10, 2022.

Photo credit: Sila Kiplagat | Nation Media Group

Luckily Tundo and Speedy were rescued by spectators. Junior Tundo suffered a puncture in stage two, Rommy Bamrah and Hervey Jutley Datsun 240Z was timed after suffering mechanical problem, so were John Lyod and Quentin Mitchell in a Ford Escort RS1800.

The 49km Ol Kalou/Ndaragwa stage opens day two action from 8:47am after the cars leave Woodland Hotel Parc Farme, Nakuru through where fans can watch the cars doing normal seed through the Lanet/Dondori road before the start of real competition.

This is a new section never used in rallying with the backdrop of farms heading towards the escarpment where cars will feel the effects of the high altitude with over many hairpins and S bends. This is regarded as the toughest section of the Safari, a nightmare for navigators and energy-supping biceps test for drivers. There are many bumps and jumps which will work shock absorbers weak for speed freaks.

The section is very scenic and has wonderful viewing points for fans and spectators. Any loss of concentration will prove disastrous.

Fans in Ndaragwa, a few kilometres from Nyahururu will have a rare opportunity of watching the cars for the first time in as many decades as they exit through Rhino Gate.

The cars then head to the longest stage of the Safari so far, the 100km Laikipia West to Muguni.