KCB Voi Rally ready to blast off

Baldev Chager

Baldev Chager navigated by Ravi Soni goes through SS9 Kedong Ranch as during the Equator African Rally Championship on April 25, 2021. 

Photo credit: SIla Kiplagat | Nation Media Group

By  Abdul Sidi

What you need to know:

  • The venue will also host Friday’s scrutineering of the rally cars to be presented by the service crews in the absence of the drivers
  • The organisers will restrict each team to eight members including the driver and navigator
  • No spectators will be allowed in any of the stages as per the Covid-19 rules set by the Kenya Motor Sports Federation


The official reconnaissance for the KCB Voi Rally will kick off Friday morning from the Voi Wildlife Lodge.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.