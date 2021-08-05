KCB Voi Rally ready to blast off

The official reconnaissance for the KCB Voi Rally will kick off Friday morning from the Voi Wildlife Lodge.

The venue will also host Friday’s scrutineering of the rally cars to be presented by the service crews in the absence of the drivers.

This fourth round of the 2021 KCB Kenya National Rally Championship will be raced on Saturday with the Voi Wildlife Lodge the main base where the start and finish of the motorcar competition will be done.

Related Ace driver Tundo among 23 entries for Voi Rally Motorsports

The rally is being organised by the Sikh Union Club of Nairobi and has attracted 23 crews led by top drivers Carl Tundo, Baldev Chager and Karan Patel.

Ian Duncan will race in a Nissan 240RS while Hamza Anwar will shift to the Mitsubishi Lancer Evo10.

Linet Ayuko will navigate Maxine Wahome in a Subaru Impreza as the only all-female crew in the competition. This crew is sponsored by Safaricom.

During the reconnaissance, drivers check the entire route in their standard vehicles.

The rule does not allow the drivers to visit a stage more than twice, at speeds not over 80kph.

The Voi Rally will be run over four stages that will be done twice with a competitive distance of 168km. The iconic stages to look out for are around the Taita Hills, Kasigau and Maungu.

The stages are SS1 Taita 17.39km, SS2 Hildana 27.02, SS3 Mauangu 34.50km and SS4 Izera Ranch 5.45.km. Stage Four will also act as a Power Stage.

The total distance covered will be 445.17km.

No spectators will be allowed in any of the stages as per the Covid-19 rules set by the Kenya Motor Sports Federation.

The organisers will restrict each team to eight members including the driver and navigator.

Crews will be given wristbands that should be worn within the Service Area and Fuel Zone.