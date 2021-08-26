KCB Machakos Rally attracts 30 crews

The fifth round of the 2021 KCB Kenya National Rally Championship has attracted 30 crews led by top drivers like Carl Tundo, Baldev Chager and Karan Patel among others.

KCB Machakos Rally will start on Sunday morning from the Rally Headquarters at Lisa Park in Machakos County. Lisa Park will also host the main Service Park.

The KNRC event will be organized by the Kenya Motor Sports Club. John Kamau will be the Clerk of the Course. The total competitive distance will be 146kms. The liaison distance will be 60kms long out of the total distance of 206kms.

Out of the four stages, two will be done twice. The Longest Stage will be 57kms while the shortest Stage will be 16km. Power Stage will be the shorter stage and will run at the end of the third competitive stage.

No spectators will be allowed into any of the stages as per the rules set by the Kenya Motor Sports Federation, which is strictly following the Covid-19 protocols.

“We are following the Covid-19 protocols where no spectators will be allowed into the spectator stages of the Kenya Motor Sports Club round of the KCB Kenya National Rally Championship,’’ Kamau told Nation Sport.

Ian Duncan is expected back in action after his Nissan 240RS failed to finish the last KCB Voi Rally.

Aslam Khan and his brother Arshad Khan will be entering the rally in sole Porsche 911 while their nephew, Shakeel Khan is also expected back in action after finishing well in the last rally driving a Ford Escort.

The official reconnaissance for the event will kick off Saturday morning from the Lisa Farm in the Machakos Country.

The venue will also host Friday’s scrutineering of the rally cars to be presented by the service crews in absence of the drivers.

The entry list:

1. Baldev Chager/Ravi Soni (VW Polo)

2. Karan Patel/Tauseef Khan (Ford Fiesta)

3. Carl Tundo/Tim Jessop (Mitsubishi Evolution 10)

4. Eric Bengi/Peter Mutuma (Mitsubishi Evolution 10)

5. Jasmeet Chana Ravi Chana (Mitsubishi Evolution 10)

6. Issa Amwari/Job Njiru (Mitsubishi Lancer10)

7. Dilraj Chatthe/Gugu Panesar (Mitsubishi Lancer Evo10)

8. Aakif Virani/Azhar Bhatti (Skoda Fabia)

9. Ian Duncan/Tej Sehmi (Nissan 240RS)

10. Hamza Anwar/A.N.Other (Mitsubishi Lancer Evo10)

11. Paras Pandya/Falqun Bhojak (Mitsubishi Lancer Evo10)

12. Nikhil Sachania/Deep Patel (Mitsubishi Lancer Evo10)

13. Piero Canobbio/ANO (Mitsubishi Lancer Evo10)

14. Jeremy Wahome/Victor Okundi (Ford Fiesta)

15. McRae Kimathi/Mwangi Kioni (Ford Fiesta)

16. Evans Kavisi/Absolom Aswani (Mitsubishi Evolution 10)

17. Hussein Malik/Steven Njenga (Mitsubishi Evolution 10)

18. Nzioka Waita/Tuta Mionki (Mitsubishi Evolution 10)

19. Anrew Muiruri/Edward Njoroge (Subaru Impreza)

20. Edward Maina/Anthony Gichohi (Subaru Impreza)

21. Aslam Khan/Arshad Khan (Porsche 911)

22. Ramesh Vishram/Riyaz Ismail (Ford Escort MK20)

23. Rommy Bamrah/Harvey Jutley (Datsun 240Z)

24. Shakeel Khan/Arshard Mughul (Ford Escort)

25. Daren Miranda/Amman Neekunj (Subaru Impreza)

26. Kush Patel/Mudasar Chaudry (Subaru Impreza)

27. Josiah Kariuki/John Ngugi (Mitsubishi Lancer Evo9)

28. Maxime Wahome/Linet Ayuko (Subaru Impreza)

29. Gerard Wairuri/Henry Nyoike (Subaru Impreza)