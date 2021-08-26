KCB Machakos Rally attracts 30 crews

Carl Tundo

Kenyan driver Carl "Flash" Tundo, navigated by Timothy Jessop, steer their Volkswagen Polo WRC during the Oserian stage of the 2021 Safari Rally Kenya on June 25, 2021.

Photo credit: Sila Kiplagat | Nation Media Group

By  Abdul Sidi

What you need to know:

  • KCB Machakos Rally will start on Sunday morning from the Rally Headquarters at Lisa Park in Machakos County
  • No spectators will be allowed into any of the stages as per the rules set by the Kenya Motor Sports Federation, which is strictly following the Covid-19 protocols
  • Ian Duncan is expected back in action after his Nissan 240RS failed to finish the last KCB Voi Rally


The fifth round of the 2021 KCB Kenya National Rally Championship has attracted 30 crews led by top drivers like Carl Tundo, Baldev Chager and Karan Patel among others.

