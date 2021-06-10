KCB lines up helicopter treat for Safari Rally fans

Phineas Kimathi and Wanyi Mwaura

World Rally Championship Safari Rally CEO Phineas Kimathi (left) and KCB Bank Acting Group Director Marketing, Corporate Affairs and Citizenship Wanyi Mwaura pose for a photo with a Toyota Yaris car and a helicopter that will ferry select fans at Kasarani Stadium in Nairobi on June 10, 2021.




Photo credit: Pool

By  Peter Njenga

What you need to know:

  • Through a lottery, every 50th customer to transact in any KCB branch nationwide will be the automatic daily winner of a helicopter ride to watch the Safari Rally from June 24-27 in Naivasha
  • KCB Bank has sponsored the 2021 Safari Rally to the tune of Sh100 million annually for the next two years
  • KCB, as Kimathi, enumerated was the only institution after the government which stuck with the Kenya Motorsports Federation (KMSF) and kept motorsport active for the last 19 years

A Toyota Yaris car driven by Phineas Kimathi and guided by a helicopter in the dual carriage way behind the Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani Thursday took motorsport enthusiasts back in time to the glorious days of the WRC Safari Rally.

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.