KCB hands Safari Rally Sh100 million boost

Sports Cabinet Secretary Amina Mohamed (second right), Sports Principal Secretary Joe Okudo (second left), and WRC Safari Rally CEO Phenius Kimathi (left) receiving a Sh100million cheque from KCB CEO Joshua Oigara (right) during a WRC presser on April 27,2021 at the Kasarani Stadium. 

Photo credit: Lokeder Natiom | Nation Media Group

By  Ayumba Ayodi

Sports Writer

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Kimathi said after roping in KCB Bank as their financial partners, the event that is funded jointly by public private partners, will see more companies coming on board next week.
  • “We can’t quantify the actual cost of the event because we are learning since everything is new for us with the event making a return to the WRC vanguard, “said Kimathi, adding that lot of the investment will be utilised over the years.

The 2021 Safari Rally got a major boost Tuesday when KCB Bank Kenya ploughed in Sh100 million sponsorship into the World Rally Championship (WRC) event.

