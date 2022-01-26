KBL pumps Sh14m to Kenya National Rally Championship

Kenya Breweries Limited (KBL), through its beer brand White Cap Lager, will be part of the sponsors of the 2022 Kenya National Rally Championship Series.

The deal was announced Wednesday during the Sh14m cheque presentation ceremony held at the Safari Park Hotel in Nairobi.

The function was attended by the senior members of the Kenya Motor Sports Federation, Jean Oketch, the Acting Head of Marketing, Beers and Catherine Ndungu, the Marketing Manager at KBL among others.

“We are happy to be united with the motorsports fraternity by sponsoring the Kenya National Rally Championship. It is our big occasion and especially KBL to be involved as sponsor of this iconic sport,” said Ndungu in her speech.

Others at the event were Phineas Kimathi, the President of the Kenya Motor Sports Federation, and the CEO of the WRC Safari Rally, who arrived back from Monte Carlo, Jim Kahumbura, Maina Muturi and Surinder Thatthi.

“Drivers are the most entertaining icons across the nation. KBL has stepped on a platform where entertaining is the icon of the sport. KBL you will have all the support for the right entertainment,” said Kimathi in his speech.

“We are the kings of rallying in Africa. We have won the ARC series for the past six years. Kenya is proud to fly the flag many African Countries would love to raise. We are proud," he added.

Kimathi was in France alongside Sports CS Amina Mohamed, who signed contract extension with the WRC Promoter GmbH to have the Safari Rally on the WRC circuit until 2026.

The 2022 KNRC season will kick off this weekend with the Kenya Motor Sports Club event to be held in the Kajiado County.

The season will comprise of eight rallies to be organised by various motor sport clubs across the nation.

The KCB Kajiado Rally has attracted so far 15 entries though the organisers expect the tally to reach 20.

Ranveet Thethy, the newly crowned Autocross Champion, is among the entrants for the first round of season

Thethy, son of Charan Thetthy, the former Formula Two Rally Champion, won the Class Two of the 2021 Autocross Championship.

Thetthy will be navigated by Wayne Fernandes in a Subaru Impreza N10.

Thethy has been champion in the 2015 and 2016 Autocross Junior champion and 2021 Autocross 2WD Car champion.