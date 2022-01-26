KBL pumps Sh14m to Kenya National Rally Championship

Jean Oketch

Kenya Breweries Limited's (KBL) Acting Head of Marketing, Beers, Jean Oketch (left) and Marketing Manager, Catherine Ndungu (right) pose for a photo with Phineas Kimathi, the President of the Kenya Motor Sports Federation during a sponsorship unveiling ceremony in Nairobi on January 26, 2022.

Photo credit: Sila Kiplagat | Nation Media Group

By  Abdul Sidi

What you need to know:

  • Thethy has been champion in the 2015 and 2016 Autocross Junior  champion and 2021 Autocross 2WD Car champion.
  • His First KNRC Rally was the Guru Nanak Rally where he finished 8th overall and 2nd in Division Tw.

Kenya Breweries Limited (KBL), through its beer brand White Cap Lager, will be part of the sponsors of the 2022 Kenya National Rally Championship Series.

