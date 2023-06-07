Kasarani Super Special Stage shaping up superbly

Joy Maina, 20, is one of the heavy machines operators selected to work around the clock to prepare the spectator Super Special Stage (SSS) at Kasarani for the 2023 WRC Safari Rally's first competitive section on June 22.

The first two cars racing side by side in the 4.2km section will kick off the four days of action of the championships event from 2:05pm.

Maina, and her colleague Tom Mwai from Ganatra, civil work heavy machinery distributors, are expected to complete the work on the Super Special Stage in time for the Safari.

Ganatra are part-sponsors of the civil work being done at the Kasarani stage. The SSS of course offers the first glimpse of the WRC Safari Rally competition to the rest of the world.

Organisers have expanded the parking and viewing areas to accommodate over 5,000 vehicles and 20,000 spectators.

Maina is also one of the young people selected to offer professional and menial services to prepare the ground for the rally's most spectacular stage, from fans’ point of view.

"I am excited to develop my skills by serving such an important event," said Maina, whose aspiration is to become a fully fledged machine operator.

Veteran navigator George Mwangi said they have identified parking areas large enough to address the spectators needs including the centre stand which will also serve as the VIP area, a helicopter pad and holding zone for the competing cars.

"We also have enough parking at the Kenya Talent School and a dual carriageway road to and from Kasarani," said Mwangi.

“We also have created a spectators’ walkway and secured the rally route with a chain link. I can say that we are comfortable with over 20,000 people."

The route will be compacted from today using Calcium Chloride mixed with murram and compacted with water.

The solution will be left to settle for the next two weeks as a way of reducing dust to enable the competitors to drive safely, and spectators enjoy the spectacle.

The helicopter pad will serve the WRC+ TV filming, medical, safety and VIP choppers on the day, he said.