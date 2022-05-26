Karan Patel out to stay perfect in Eldoret Rally

The official programme for the Eldoret Rally kicks off Friday morning with the reconnaissance of the route for the fourth round of the 2022 Kenya National Rally Championship.

The rally will be held from 6.30am and finish at 2.12pm.

For any competitor to get involved in the reconnaissance of the route of the KNRC, he or she must be registered as part of the competitors for the event.

The recce can only be done in a standard car with only two people on board the car. The speed limit is always monitored with cars not exceeding 80kph.

Four competitive stages will be repeated twice in the Eldoret Rally. The longest stage will be 34.46km while the shortest stage will be 14.86km.

The final stage, which will be considered as the Power Stage, will be 17kms.

The total competitive distance will be 179.16km while the liaison distance will be 156km. The total distance will be 335.16km.

Karan Patel, who has won the last four rounds of the series including the Equator Rally of the African Rally Championship, is the hot-favourite to clinch his fifth straight victory barring any mechanical problems.

Patel will swap the Ford Fiesta R5 rally car for old Mitsubishi Lancer Evo10.

Patel is lying second in the ARC table with 45 points behind Zambia’s Leroy Gomes who has 78. Patel leads the KNRC table with 102 points followed by Jasmeet Chana with 79.