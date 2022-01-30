Patel leaves the ramp first in season-opening Kajiado Rally

Karan Patel.

Karan Patel, driving a Ford Fiesta and navigated by Tauseef Khan, on their way to victory in the KCB Voi Rally on August 7, 2021.


Photo credit: Abdul Sidi | Nation Media Group

By  Abdul Sidi

What you need to know:

  • Patel, who won the Arusha Rally of Tanzania last year at the wheels of his Ford Fiesta, appears to be one of the favourites to grab the headlines this season
  • For the first time after several seasons, drivers such as Carl “Flash” Tundo and Baldev Chager will miss out on the competition
Karan Patel in a Ford Fiesta will be flagged off first in the Kajiado Rally that will begin Sunday morning from Kajiado.

