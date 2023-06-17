Karan Patel: I'm forever indebted to my father

Kenya National Rally Championship (KNRC) winner Karan Patel says he owes everything to his father.

The 32-year-old said his father, Kiran Patel, has been there every step of his career.

And as he continues preparing for the 2023 World Rally Championship (WRC) Safari Rally slated for June 22-25 in Naivasha, Patel who is a Licensed Aircraft Engineer and a Certified Level 2 NDT Aerospace inspector, recalled how his father made him fall in love with the sport.

Related 11 cars to race in KNRC round of WRC Safari Rally Motorsport

“The turning point in my career is when my dad was invited to participate in a random rally event. He was invited as a veteran to take part in one of these events and this was when I expressed my interest in rallying to him,” said Patel.

“He shockingly told me that it is something I could consider taking up if I successfully finished my degree and secured a job back home. And that’s what happened.”

Since then it has been a success story for Patel if his recent achievements are anything to go by.

Despite losing last year’s Africa Rally Championship title to Leroy Gomez of Zambia, Patel managed to claim the overall KNRC title, Motorsport Personality of the Year Award as well as the Division One title.

And he is now determined to improve on his eighth overall finish in the 2021 World Rally at the upcoming global showpiece in Naivasha.

Rally enthusiasts stand a chance of getting an exclusive rally experience with Karan Patel through the Red Bull Tryouts Challenge.

Patel, whose team has partnered with Red Bull and sponsored by KCB, will be navigated by his long term partner Tauseef Khan in a Ford Fiesta Rally 2 classified in the WRC2 category.

“My hunger to win and be the best is by far the biggest motivation. I want to be the best for as long as I can and then use that to nurture young talent in the future. Making my family proud is definitely part of the equation. My family has spent a lot to bring me to the level that I am racing at today and I do my best to make the most of the resources spent on me so that my chances of being a professional rally athlete continue to be higher than average,” he said.