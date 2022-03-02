Karan Patel eyes victory in Nakuru Rally

Karan Patel

Karan Patel on the way to winning the KMSC Kajiado Rally on January 30, 2022.

Photo credit: Anwar Sidi | Nation Media Group

By  Abdul Sidi

What you need to know:

  • Patel, winner of the first round of the series in January, has already tested his Ford Fiesta for the event that will kick off with scrutineering and official reconnaissance of the route on Friday.

Karan Patel is brimming with confidence ahead of the second leg of the 2022 Kenya National Rally Championship in Nakuru on Saturday.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.