Karan Patel emerges 2022 Kenya National Rally Drivers champion
What you need to know:
Karan Patel is the 2022 Kenya National Rally Drivers champion. His navigator Tauseef Khan is also the 2022 National Navigator Championship winner.
The crew also clinched the Division One Driver and Navigator titles respectively.
Kush Patel and his navigator Mudassar Choudry won the Division Two titles.
Leo Varese and his co-driver, Kigo Kariethi, clinched the Division Three Titles.The crew was also declared the 2022 Nation Formula Two Champions.
Former Kenya National champion, Baldev Chager won the Classic Car Cup Title. The title for Navigator Class was won by Gareth Dawe.
Kush Patel won the Group S tile while Issa Amwari clinched the SPV Class.
Chana and his brother Ravi also won the NR4 Class.
Categories
KNRC Drivers: Karan Patel 233, Jasmeet Chana 228, Kush Patel 101, Leo Varese 82, Maxine Wahome 74.
KNRC Navigators: Tauseef Khan 233, Ravi Chana 228, Mudassar Chaudry 101, Kigo Kareithi 82, Deep Patel 79.
Division One Drivers: Karan Patel 210, Jasmeet Chana 210, Carl Tundo 51, Hamza Anwar 43, Jeremy Wahome 40.
Division One Navigators: Tauseef Khan 210, Ravi Chana 210, Victor Okundi 40, Mwangi Kioni 34, Tim Jessop. 30.
Division Two Drivers: Kush Patel 141, Maxine Wahome 105, Steve Mwangi 99, Nikhil Sachania 78, Daren. Miranda 62.
Division Two Navigators: Mudassar Chaudry 141, Deep Patel 108, Murage Waigwa 105, Denis Mwenda 99, Riyaz Ismail 54.
Division Three Drivers: Leo Varese 171, Zameer Verjee 60, Edward Maina 40, Rio Smith 30, Sam Karangatha 30.
Division Three Navigators: Kigo Kariethi 171, Anthony Gichohi 70, Zahir Shah 60, Riyaz Ismail30 Tariq Malik 30.
Formula Two Drivers: Leo Varese 114, Daren Miranda 54, Rio Smith 54
Formula Two Navigators: Kigo Kareithi 114, Riyaz Ismail 30, Vinay Shah 30
Classic Group Drivers: Baldev Chager 30, Piers Daykin 30, Sam Karangatha 30
Classic Group Navigators: Gareth Dawe 30, Tariq Malik 30, Steven Nyorri 30
SPV Class Driver: Issa Amwari
SPV Class Navigator: Edward Njoroge 30
Group S Divers: Kush Patel 54, Edward Maina 54, Abdulkadir Tarmal 30
Group S Navigators: Anthony Gichiohi 84, Mudassar Chaudry 54
Group NR4 Drivers: Jasmeet Chana 240, Steve Mwangi 81, Steve Mwangi 81, Maxine Wahome 67, Nikhil Sachania 61, Karan Patel 60
Group NR4 Navigators: Ravi Chana 240, Deep Patel 85, Denis Mwenda 81, Riyaz Ismail 72, Murage Waigwa 67