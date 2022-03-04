Karan eyes second national win at Nakuru Rally

Karan Patel, navigated by Tauseef Khan will be looking to go two up in the Kenya National Rally Championship when they are flagged off first in the Nakuru Rally on Saturday.

A small field of 14 cars will be action.

The Nakuru Rally is the second round of the national series and will begin at the Equator Centre.

Karan, in a Ford Fiesta, won the opening round of the series, the Kajiado Rally on January 30 and is eager to test his form in the Nakuru race.

‘’We tested the car over the weekend and it's all systems go. I expect to win the rally,’’ Karan simply said.

He added: “I must thank my members of the service crew who continue to do a wonderful job. We currently have a service crew of five senior mechanics.’’

Memories linger

Karan is forging his own path in rallying but many memories linger of his father Kiran, who was a leading rally navigator.

“I remember how they took part in the 2009 Safari Rally in a Mitsubishi Evolution 6, but now is my time,”Karan said.

Another driver to look out for in the Nakuru Rally is Jasmeet Chana, fresh from scoring a career best overall second place in the Kenya Motor Sports Club rally in January.

‘’We have achieved a lot in our rallying career and now want to fight for a higher placing though our car is limited in power because it’s a Group N car. It is very hard to keep up with the R5 super models,” said Chana who will race in a Mitsubishi Lancer EvoX.

Chana added: ‘We have a group of brilliant drivers in Kenya and appeal to corporate organisation to come out and back us.’’

The Nakuru event is 210km long of which 160km will be competitive.

There will be two competitive stages which will be repeated twice. The longest stage will be 47kms while the shortest will be 33kms.

The whole competition will be staged on Private Land around the Equator Mogotia Centre.

The major round of the KNRC is sponsored by KCB in addition to the White Cap brand of the Kenya Breweries Limited which is also part of the sponsors of the major event.

The Equator Mogotio Centre will also host Saturday's main Service Park.

The Club will also run the first round of the Clubman Rally Championship alongside the main KNRC event.

The Clubman Rally Championship has been reintroduced in the series for the first time after three years.

The total competitive stage will not exceed 100kms and will be run entirely on gravel roads.

No reconnaissance will be allowed in the CRC series. Digital notes will be provided to the competitors 12 hours before the rally kicks off.

Harry Sagoo, the Chairman of the Nakuru Club, will be the Clerk of the Course for the second round of the series

Entry list:

1. Karan Patel/Tauseef Khan (Ford Fiesta);

2. Jasmeet Chana/Ravi Chana (Mitsubishi Evo10);

3. Issa Amwari/Job Njiru (Mitsubishi Evo10);

4. Aakif Virani/Azhar Bhatti (Skoda Fabia);

5. Galib Hajee/Riyaz Ismail (Mitsubish Evo10);

6. Hussein Malik/Deep Patel (Mitsubishi Evo10);

7. Steve Mwangi/Dennis Mwenda (Subaru Impreza);

8. Daren Miranda/Amman Shah (Subaru Impreza);

9. Kush Patel/Mudasar Chaudry (Subaru Impreza);

10. Rajveer Thethy/TBA (Subaru Impreza);

11. Zameer Verjee/Zahir Shah (Subaru Impreza);

12. Sameer Nanji/Azhar Hamid (Subaru Impreza);

13. Leo Varese/Kigondu Kareithi (Toyota Auris);