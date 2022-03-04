Karan eyes second national win at Nakuru Rally

Karan Patel

Karan Patel on the way to winning the KMSC Kajiado Rally on January 30, 2022.

Photo credit: Anwar Sidi | Nation Media Group

By  Abdul Sidi

What you need to know:

  • The Nakuru Rally is the second round of the national series and will begin at the Equator Centre
  • Karan, in a Ford Fiesta, won the opening round of the series, the Kajiado Rally on January 30 and is eager to test his form in the Nakuru race
  • The Nakuru event is 210km long of which 160km will be competitive


Karan Patel, navigated by Tauseef Khan will be looking to go two up in the Kenya National Rally Championship when they are flagged off first in the Nakuru Rally on Saturday.

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.